Bouncing on the shoulders of a supporter of the many who broke through onto the pitch at the Abbey Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the joy visible on Liam Bennett’s face told the story of not just Cambridge United’s season but also his own.

Against the odds laid out before the final day’s action in Sky Bet League One’s marathon 46 game campaign, the Great Cornard, near Sudbury, resident and his Cambridge U’s will be plying their trade in the third tier of English football again in 2023/24.

The 21-year-old right-back has been a revelation back in Mark Bonner’s side since he was recalled from his loan spell at League Two Walsall at the end of January. He played every one of the 23 games from February 1 at Sheffield Wednesday, where he was thrown straight back into the starting XI, and earned himself two of the club’s fan-voted player of the month accolades.

Liam Bennett applauds the Cambridge United fans Picture: Simon Lankester

The fairy-tale ending to his first full campaign in the Football League – which also included 20 appearances in League Two – came in a 2-0 home win against already relegated Forest Green Rovers in Sunday’s season finale. Coupled with Milton Keynes Dons’ goalless draw at Burton Albion and Morecambe’s 3-2 loss at Exeter City, it sparked unforgettable joyous scenes at the Abbey Stadium as the U’s finished a point above the bottom four drop zone.

Despite celebrating winning the Suffolk Boys’ U18 Midweek Cup alongside good friends with AFC Sudbury at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road and winning a league play-off final at Diss Town with the same academy side, Bennett admitted this feeling topped the lot.

“It could not have worked out any better for me to be honest,” he told the Free Press of his 2022/23 campaign.

Liam Bennett and the Cambridge United players pose for a celebration photo in the dressing room Picture: Simon Lankester

“Obviously to be given my opportunity at Walsall to go there and play as many games as I did was brilliant and then to come back and play every single game since then and do well and then yesterday was pretty much the icing on the cake really.”

Summing up the feeling at the final whistle, where he quickly learnt the significance of it from a team-mate who ran onto the pitch with his phone, he said: “It is probably the best emotion I have ever felt in terms of my career as a footballer.

“It was a mix of absolute happiness and relief at the same time because we have all worked so hard and to finally get over the line on the final day, I was just so relieved and happy for everyone.”

It was even more special given his parents, Nicola and Leslie, were among the 7,493 crowd, but a surprising outcome is not how he describes it.

“It was crazy. After the game on Wednesday (1-0 loss at Burton Albion) we were really disappointed as it meant it wasn’t going to be in our hands, and going into the game it was a weird feeling as we were all quietly optimistic we could do our job and win our game,” he said. “But it was a matter of whether the other results were going to go our way.

“I actually had a feeling on the day that we were just due a bit of luck because we had had many games where we were fractions away from picking up points.

“I felt there were many games we deserved to win where we didn’t and obviously for it to go to the final day it just felt like our luck had to change.”

Liam Bennett with one of his two Love Cambridge Player of the Month awards he picked up this year Picture: Keith Heppell

An opener from Harrison Dunk mid-way through the first half was added to by Sam Smith before the interval to leaves home fans to focus more on refreshing updates on their phones from their relegation rivals.

And the released Colchester United Academy player’s contribution to their second successive League One campaign, having signed from AFC Sudbury where he had become a key player in Mark Morsley’s first team in the summer of 2020, certainly made him a popular figure for fans to flock in the joyous full-time scenes.

Tee-totaller Bennett is still as grounded as ever though, having taken a couple of training sessions for AFC Sudbury’s Under-12s who are coached by his friend Will Morris, on numerous visits back to his former club.

After a short break he said he will be putting in the miles around the Great Cornard area once again as he looks to ensure he can hit the ground running for another third tier campaign.

Tyler promoted to Scotland’s top tier

AFC Sudbury Academy graduate Tyler French celebrated promotion to the Scottish Premiership at the weekend with Dundee after the Dark Blues won a BBC televised dramatic Championship title decider 5-3 against Queen’s Park.

The Long Melford raised defender, who transferred from Wrexham last summer, has been sidelined since breaking his leg in January but had his kit back on to join in the joyous trophy presentation scenes.