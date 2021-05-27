Despite having a chance to reflect on it, David ‘Bart’ Lorimer can still hardly believe his Bildeston Rangers side will be lining up in Monday’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup final.

But now they are there – courtesy of a shock 2-0 victory over Ipswich Wanderers at Claydon FC on Saturday – the village side are looking to cap a fairy-tale run with their first senior silverware.

Lakenheath, who will be playing two leagues higher than themselves in Step 5 next season, will be the favourites to lift the trophy on Haverhill Rovers’ pitch at The New Croft (12pm).

Bildeston Rangers' player-manager David 'Bart' Lorimer celebrates one of his two goals against Trimley Red Devils in the Suffolk Senior Cup quarter-final Picture: Paul Voller

But Bildeston, who only gained promotion to the Step 7 Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division for the first time two years ago, will be underestimated at their peril.

Still, the significance of their achievement in reaching the final itself will not be lost on their player-manager, a former AFC Sudbury striker, who has a family history with running the club.

“It is unheard of,” said the 30-year-old who took over the reins from his father, David ‘Spike’ Lorimer. “We made history by getting in the senior league as we had never had that proper status.

Bildeston player-manager David 'Bart' Lorimer jumps on top of Chris Cowan to celebrate his goal against Ipswich Wanderers in the Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final Picture: Paul Voller

“Making the Junior Cup final and winning that (2018/19) was a massive step up at the time and the whole village was taken aback. To then go on to this is ridiculous really.

“You’d never of dreamt of us being in the cup, let alone playing in the final! It is madness really. I think everyone is a bit taken aback by it but immensely proud, whatever happens.”

But he will not be allowing his side to let the game pass them by.

“We will go into the game exactly the same as the Wanderers game,” he said.

Chris Cowan’s right-wing corner finds the top corner for his and Bildeston Rangers' second in their Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final with Ipswich Wanderers at Claydon FC Picture: Paul Voller

“They will be just as good and we are going to have to be at our best to pull something out of the bag but that is what cups are all about. We will give all we’ve got and see where it takes us.”

He hopes the e-ticket only admittance final - available via Suffolk FA portal - can see some strong support spur them on.

“We have been a bit overwhelmed with all the messages of support we have had and I want to thank everyone for all their kind words,” he said. “It has put little old Bildeston on the map a bit which is nice.”

Lakenheath, whose Step 5 promotion came as part of the FA’s non-league restructure last week, beat Framlingham Town 4-1 at AFC Sudbury on Saturday to reach the final.

