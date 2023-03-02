Sudbury head coach Cameron Greenhall is looking for his side to wrap up survival in front of their home fans in style in their final outing of the term at Whittome Field this weekend.

The Blues host relegation rivals Hertford on Saturday (3pm) only requiring a point from two games to confirm their place in Regional 1 South East next season, following last year’s promotion back to level five of the pyramid.

But Greenhall is looking for his side, one place and six points above ninth-placed Hertford having played a game more, to claim the bonus point win to sign off on a top note on home turf.

Sudbury head coach Cameron Greenhall is looking to sign off at Whittome Field with a bonus point victory in their penultimate match Picture: Richard Marsham

“We are not playing for one point, we are playing for five,” he said.

“We haven’t looked too closely towards relegation. Obviously it’s in our thoughts but all I’m concerned about is winning the game on Saturday.

“We are prepping to score four tries which I think will be enough to win the game, so that’ll be the five points.

Sam Bixby is set to lead Sudbury out on Saturday having returned from injury in their last two matches Picture: Richard Marsham

“We’ve been really good at home. We’re the second or third best team at home in the league.

“We love playing at home and we’re hoping to give the fans a hell of a performance and a win before we have a bit of time off ahead of going again in September.”

However, he will not be caught under-estimating a Hertford side who left proverbial egg on their faces by coming from 14-0 down at half-time in the reverse fixture in November to win 40-24.

“We know they will come fighting, they’ve got to win to stay in the league as they battle it out with Sidcup and Stags,” he said.

Austin Beckett is set to return to the side this weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

“They lost to Harpenden at the weekend after what’s been a good run for them so we know they’ll be up for the game but so are we.

“It should be a hell of a game actually on Saturday and we owe them one as well.

“We were 14-0 up at half-time so a bit of payback is needed, and if that’s not enough motivation for the boys then I don’t know what is so we should be cooking with gas.”

Sudbury, who are three places and nine points above the bottom two, go into the Hertford game having lost 35-12 at second-placed Shelford the weekend before last with a depleted side.

But Greenhall is set to have a fully fit squad, other than himself, to choose from.

It means wing Austin Beckett is set to return from a knee injury with brother Frazer also back available along with centre Charles Jackson, following the latter having time off with his newborn baby.

“It should be our strongest side of the season,” said Greenhall, who is now off crutches but still around eight months from a return from his anterior cruciate ligament knee injury.

Sudbury are set to conclude their campaign at CS Stags 1863 the following weekend with the club from Chiswick, Greater London currently occupying third from bottom.

Greenhall confirmed the club have not entered the Papa Johns Community Cup, designed to give clubs an optional knockout competition to end an otherwise reduced length season.