Sudbury came from 19-0 down to win 36-27 at relegated Westcliff on Saturday in a 14th straight victory in Regional 1 South East – but it was soured by a nasty knee injury to their player-coach Cameron Greenhall.

The former Northampton Saints Academy player was told this week it is likely a reoccurrence of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage to his knee which required reconstruction a year ago. An MRI scan on Friday is set to confirm the situation.

Fly-half Greenhall, who had returned to the pitch at the start of the winning run in early November, broke down early in the second half with Sudbury trailing 22-7.

Sudbury player-coach Cameron Greenhall suffered another serious knee injury Picture: Mecha Morton

But with the strong wind now in their favour, they added to Jake Thurlow’s try, converted by Greenhall, on the stroke of half-time, when Henry Cowling scored.

Frazer Beckett pounced on a loose ball to run 50 metres to touch down before brother Austin moved his side into the lead with the bonus-point try, chasing down his kick.

Thurlow got his second from close range with Sam Bixby again converting.

The hosts came back though and a conversion on a bonus-point try would have levelled the score but the kick went wide.

Sudbury camped themselves in their opponents’ 22 and secured the win with Cowling getting the ball down from a maul.

The Blues, who will finish second, now have a rest before playing their final game, at home to Bedford Athletic on April 6.

Sapphires win key clash at top

Sudbury Sapphires went four points clear at the top of Women's NC 1 South East (North) with two games to go after winning their top-of-the-table clash with Thamesians 10-7 at Whittome Field on Sunday.

The match had to be stopped for more than an hour due to a Sudbury player requiring an ambulance with further injury delays following.

But the Sudbury side, who next play at East London Vixens on April 7, held their nerve to come from 7-5 behind to claim a crucial victory as they seek back-to-back titles and promotions.