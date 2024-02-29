Sudbury return to Regional 1 South East action at third-placed Letchworth Garden City on Saturday knowing a 12th straight victory would guarantee them a top-two finish with three games to play.

After last weekend off, the Blues make the trip to north Hertfordshire looking to continue their amazing run which has seen them pull 12 points ahead of their next opponents and to within 14 of leaders Colchester.

Put to him that it would be a phenomenal achievement to confirm a spot in the top two with three games to play, player-coach Cameron Greenhall said: “Yes, absolutely, that is the aim and we are not looking past it too much if I’m honest.

Sudbury player-coach Cameron Greenhall lines up a conversion kick Picture: Mecha Morton

“We know it will probably be one of the most challenging games in the second half of the season.

“We know they’re a good side, they’re a team of athletes who are physically conditioned which is going to provide a challenge for us but we’re playing to win there and we rightfully deserve second place so we’re going to make sure we stay there.

“We’re also not going to forget that we’re going to keep trying to win so that Colchester know, as ever, that we’re right there behind them.”

Austin Beckett is Sudbury’s top try-scorer Picture: Mark Westley

He added: “We’re looking not just to take it to 12 but keep it to 15 and finish the season having not lost since November.”

Front row player Kurt Grimsey (broken arm) resumed training this week while Sam Rust (shoulder) got some minutes for the second team on Saturday but Charles Jackson (cheekbone) remains out for a couple more weeks.