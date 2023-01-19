Cameron Greenhall revealed Sudbury used the adversity they faced on their trip to Tunbridge Wells as motivation to pull off their first away win of the season.

The Blues head into Saturday’s home game with fourth-placed Tring 10 points clear of the bottom two drop zone in Regional 1 South East, following a 21-17 success at fifth-placed Tunbridge.

And there was more than just the game in the bad weather itself to negotiate though.

Sudbury head coach Cameron Greenhall oversaw his first away win Picture: Richard Marsham

Sudbury were informed half-way through the 90-mile journey there was a change of venue to an artificial pitch due to a waterlogged surface.

However, they were also told the boots they had travelled with would not be permitted.

It meant the coach had to detour to find a sports shop and 18 pairs of suitable new boots.

Henry Cowling scored one try and set one up at Tunbridge Wells Picture: Richard Marsham

They duly managed to complete that challenge before coming from three points behind at half-time to record a morale-boosting victory.

Greenhall said: “There was a lot of things to deal with but through the adversity the lads did really well and managed it. We used that as a bit of motivation to be fair. It was a brilliant win for us.

“We executed our game-plan brilliantly.

“I had said I thought we could create an upset and we did exactly that, so I’m really proud of the lads.”

The visitors had gone into an early seven-point lead after Henry Cowling ran over off the back of a penalty lineout.

Tunbridge Wells replied with a penalty followed by their own converted try for a 10-7 half-time lead.

The hosts extended their advantage with another try after picking and driving.

But Sudbury were able to gain control and hit back with successive tries.

A good break from Cowling put Jake Sumner clear to score behind the posts before the Beckett brothers joined forces to score with Austin feeding Fazer to score in a similar position.

Ben Stanton was able to add his third conversion of the afternoon for a 21-17 lead.

Sudbury came agonizingly close to extending their advantage and taking the fifth point on offer but found themselves held up.

Greenhall said: “We applied ourselves incredibly well in the first 20 minutes of the second half and that’s where we scored two successive tries and that really killed the game, I think.”

With the points putting them two further clear of the bottom two, he said: “We never felt like we deserved to be down there with the rugby we play.

“It’s just nice to put two performances together and hopefully build on those.

“I’ve got no doubt we can beat Tring.”

Other than long-term absentees of himself and Sam Bixby, Greenhall has a fully fit squad to choose from.