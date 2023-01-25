Bobby Badham is looking forward to seeing how himself and his England Under-19 team-mates measure up against some of the best teams in Europe after they breezed through their UEFA Under-19 Futsal 2023 European Championships pre-qualification group.

The AFC Sudbury Academy second-year scholar was one of 12 players selected to fly out to Lithuania last week for three matches.

The 17-year-old from Great Notley featured in both the opening 6-0 win against Malta on Tuesday before the following 5-4 victory against Estonia on Wednesday, where he scored a crucial goal to put his side 4-3 up.

Badham, who plays pivot in the indoor five-a-side game, was rested for the final game against hosts Lithuania which saw England win 3-0 and finish in the qualifying top spot in Group A.

AFC Sudbury Academy pupil Bobby Badham has recently returned from helping England to qualify for the UEFA Under-19 Futsal European Championships' group stage Picture: Mark Westley

The player who represents AFC Sudbury Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn League said: “It was quite an experience and like nothing I have had before, everything was very professionally set up for us with meals and things. It was nice to get a feel for what that’s like.

“I struggled with a little bit of a knee injury out there but, mainly because they had a very good physio, I still managed to get a good amount of minutes and scored my first goal for England.

“I got a few assists as well and I thought it went well personally for me.”

He added: “We went there thinking this could be hard as we’ve only been together for four days training.

“We thought we would go out there and try and nick a win but we dominated everything we faced.”

Success in Lithuania means Sian Kingston’s England side will feature in the group stage of the main Euro 2023 competition in Italy, at a location yet to be announced, from March 21-26.

They will take on Turkey, the Czech Republic and hosts Italy in Group 7 for the one qualification spot for the last eight knockout phase, set to take place in Croatia in September.

Former Colchester United Academy player Badham, who plays futsal for Braintree, said: “For me personally it is just trying to get my knee up to full fitness so I can have as much playing time as I can and as a team just trying to go out there and put up a good fight against the top teams in Europe.”