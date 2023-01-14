Bobby Badham is looking forward to becoming the first AFC Sudbury Academy student to represent his country in the fast-paced world of futsal next week.

The 17-year-old is one of 12 players that were selected at a recent trials day to form the England Under-19s squad that will fly out to Lithuania on Monday for three Futsal EURO 2023 preliminary round matches.

Only topping Group A, following matches with Malta (Tuesday), Estonia (Wednesday) and hosts Lithuania will earn progression to the qualification group stage for the second edition of the U19 finals, to be held in Poreč, Croatia in September.

Bobby Badham is set to become the first AFC Sudbury Academy student to represent his country in futsal Picture: Mark Westley

Second-year scholar Badham was one of around 50 players considered for the national side after being nominated by his Braintree Futsal Club manager Jack Harrod along with fellow AFC Sudbury team-mate and goalkeeper Jack Catley.

Both were among 25 players looking to impress at the selection day held at Hartpury College last Monday with former Colchester United youth player Badham learning on Wednesday evening he had been successful.

“I was chuffed as I didn’t want to have travelled all that way for no reason,” said the Great Notley-based player who turns out for AFC Sudbury Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn League on Saturdays.

Bobby Badham is in his second year at AFC Sudbury Academy Picture: Mark Westley

“I thought I had performed well during the drills we did and in the matches I scored a few goals so I thought I had done well.”

A defensive midfielder on the football field, on the indoor futsal court Badham plays in the pivot role, the furthest player forward.

He began playing the game at the age of 10 with now folded Upminster-based club Finta after a friend at Colchester United’s academy recommended the sport and team to him.

And he cannot wait to pull on an England shirt and see what can be achieved in their upcoming fixtures.

Bobby Badham in action for AFC Sudbury Reserves in a 7-0 victory against Cornard United which he scored in last season Picture: Steve Screech

“I am excited, very excited, not nervous at all to be fair,” he said.

“It is a good opportunity for me and we will just see where it goes from here.

“The aim is 100 per cent to try and win the group and get ourselves a place in the qualifying stages.”

His AFC Sudbury Academy tutor Dave Cannon, who also manages him in the AFC Sudbury Reserves team, said: “We are really proud of him as to get international recognition in something you are passionate about is fantastic.

“The game is obviously growing in this country and although they are different games, futsal does support and complement association football especially on our surface here as it is a true surface.

“He does do things in games that come directly from futsal like lifting the ball over people.”

Badham’s selection has been a good fillip for him in an injury-interrupted season so far, having had spells out with a broken hand and a knee issue, restricting him to just five outings for AFC Sudbury Reserves.

Should England manage to reach the next stage, they would go forward into Group 7 to play against hosts Italy, Turkey and the Czech Republic from March 21-26 with the winner securing their spot in the finals in Croatia in September.