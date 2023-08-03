It has been a turbulent summer at AFC Sudbury but Marc Abbott takes a rebuilt squad into their opening fixture at home to Barwell on Saturday (3pm) believing they can continue to surprise on the club's Step 3 return.

With 16 players following previous boss Rick Andrews out of the door from the play-off winners – due to a combination of an enforced geographical relocation into the Midlands-drawn Southern League and big budget cuts – expectations have been far from high heading into the new campaign.

But despite bringing in just six outfield players – including the latest addition of wide player trialist Michael Bareck – former Haverhill Rovers and St Neots Town manager Abbott has overseen some pre-season results that, despite including no victories, have given some cause for optimism.

AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott (left) has been pleased with what he has seen develop in pre-season Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

With a plethora of trailists coming into the club, they lost by just a one goal margin to Step 3 Hashtag United (2-1 H), National League Aldershot (1-0 H) and at Step 2 Braintree Town (1-0 A).

A 4-0 defeat at equivalent level Haringey Borough was followed by an encouraging 1-1 draw at fancied Step 4 promotion contenders Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday with newly-installed captain Jake Turner having put the Yellows into an early lead.

Survival will be top of the agenda for Abbott and his team as they enter the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central alongside fellow Suffolk sides Leiston and Needham Market, but the Yellows boss believes teams will under-estimate them at their peril.

Michael Barek has added to the trialists who have become permanent signings Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

“I think the positive thing from pre-season is we have actually surprised a few people I guess, which is obviously a sort of step forward,” he said.

“I think the group have worked really hard throughout pre-season to embed some of the principles that we want to stand by throughout the season.

“So I think overall there has been lots of positive progress.”

On the shape up of his squad, which will be supplemented by academy players, though four of last season’s under-18 county cup winners were allowed to leave for Stowmarket Town, he said: “I think we are quite content with where we’re at.

Marc Abbott, who has previously managed Haverhill Rovers and St Neots Town, is the new AFC Sudbury manager Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

“We had a tough pre-season in terms of fixtures and it’s really challenged players but lots of it has helped us with what is expected going into the season.

“The target internally will be to get to around 45 points as quick as you can and assess from there really. I think 45 points will keep you up.

“So for us it’s splitting the season up into two month sections and trying to get as many points to hit that target of 45 points really.”

He added: “I actually think we’re got a team that is going to be hungry, full of energy, running and the work ethic that we want.

“Look, it’s obviously going to be a very challenging season but we believe in what we’re doing internally.

“I think there’s some very good teams in the league, but I feel with what we’ve ingrained and embedded in pre-season we can remain calm and continue the work around those areas.

“I feel as though we will probably bring some surprises to teams.

“I think our home form is really important this season and we want to hit that 45 point mark to see where we can get to.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s opener, which they go into with no injury concerns, he admitted a point would be viewed as a good result.

“Barwell finished eighth last season so they’re going to be very strong,” he said.

“They also play on astro so a bit like us but we’re confident in terms of what we’re doing.

“We’re under no illusions it’s going to be easy but like I’ve said throughout, if we can get our game plan right who knows? But I think it’s important not to lose your first game, so for us not losing would be positive.”

The club are revealing Bareck as their eighth summer signing this morning and it is believed another two could get over the line to reveal tomorrow, taking the total to 10, including two goalkeepers.

“Micheal has been in most of preseason where he has shown a strong work ethic and has a burning desire to improve his game,” said Abbott on their lastest signature.

“Micheal is a wide player or forward that likes to attack his man, making a difference in the game.

“Like any young player, he has areas of improvement to make, however, a key skill he possesses is he makes himself accountable for those actions.

“We are pleased Michael has committed to us as we feel his impact will grow and benefit the team this season.”

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury have learned this week that they will host Ipswich Town’s young side in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup second round, with only one first round tie scheduled.

The tie is stipulated to be played before September 27 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Three times consecutive holders Needham Market will play in the first round and will host Bury Town on Tuesday (7.45pm), before either side have played a league match.

Sudbury reached the quater-final of last season's competition before losing 3-1 to eventual runners-up Stowmarket Town.