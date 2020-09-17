Kyle Ferguson has rejoined Hadleigh United ahead of this weekend's Buildbase FA Vase encounter.

The wide player has moved back to the Brettsiders from fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Whitton United, for whom he has made two appearances this term.

However, he is now back at the Millfield and will be in manager Christian Appleford's squad for Saturday's clash at Hadley of the Essex Senior League (3pm).

Kyle Ferguson has rejoined Hadleigh United. Picture: Mecha Morton

Ferguson turned out on 19 occasions for Hadleigh during the previous campaign, from which he scored one goal.