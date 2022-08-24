Ollie Brown said he felt ‘a wave of emotions’ after scoring an extra-time winner for AFC Sudbury against his former club Stowmarket Town in the Emirates FA Cup.

The full-back racked up more than 170 appearances during a five-year spell at Stowmarket, before leaving to join their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Sudbury this summer.

And it was Brown’s 108th-minute header which proved to be the difference between the two Suffolk sides in Tuesday night’s replay that ended 3-2 in favour of the visitors, after the preliminary round tie had finished 1-1 at the MEL Group Stadium on Saturday.

Ollie Brown, pictured playing in Saturday's first match between the sides, scored Tuesday evening's winner. Picture: Mecha Morton

“As you can probably imagine, it was a bit of a surprise. I wasn’t expecting to score the winner,” Brown said. “I like to try and get forward and get involved in the play. I heard someone say ‘Jack’s’, so I left the ball and carried on my run.

“I was in the right place and stuck my head on it and it went in. I wasn’t expecting it. It was more instinctive than anything. I’m probably not going to be scoring loads of headers.

“It was just a wave of emotions. I didn’t know what to do really. I had emotions before the game started because I had five great years here (at Stowmarket).

Ex-Stowmarket forward Josh Mayhew was on target for Sudbury on Saturday. Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’ve had two difficult games against them, and I’m sure come the end of the season in the league we’ll both be battling it out.”

AFC enjoyed a memorable run to the first round proper of last season’s FA Cup, losing out to Colchester United in a tie played in front of the BBC cameras and 2,000 fans at the MEL Group Stadium.

Stowmarket were one of five clubs Sudbury knocked out during that run, and the two sides once again met in football’s oldest cup competition, having been drawn out together in the preliminary round.

Saturday’s clash saw Sudbury frontman Josh Mayhew’s first-half strike cancelled out by a Reggie Lambe penalty after the break, setting up a replay at Greens Meadow.

AFC Sudbury midfielder George Cocklin turns away from Craig Parker at the weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

After falling behind to Ed Upson’s eighth-minute free kick, the Yellows bounced back when Nnamdi Nwachuku netted his first goal for the club on 34 minutes to make it 1-1.

Joe Grimwood headed the visitors in front on 66 minutes, but it was a lead which lasted just two minutes as Lambe levelled the tie and forced extra time.

Sudbury edged back in front via Brown’s header, and it was a lead that Rick Andrews’ men would not surrender, as they set up another Suffolk derby in the next round at Bury Town a week on Saturday.

Brown, who reached the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup with Leiston back in 2016/17, now hopes his late goal will be the start of another long cup run for his new club.

Sudbury frontman Nnamdi Nwachuku tries to shield the ball from Stowmarket defender Jack Wilkinson. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Obviously being one of the teams that Sudbury knocked out last year (with Stowmarket), it makes you hungry to try and get there,” he said.

“I’ve got close before (to the first round) and fallen at the final hurdle. I feel we’ve got the team and the squad to go far in the FA Cup and create some memories.

“The main aim is the league, but hopefully we can get some more success in the FA Cup, and as a group it will help us come together a bit more as well.”