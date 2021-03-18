AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has revealed he seriously considered his future at the Isthmian League club after his chairman revealed the extent of the budget restrictions he will now have to work within.

But it was head coach Tony Kinsella, who has since signed a two-year contract along with first-team coach Liam Aves, who convinced him to stay put.

It would have been the third time Morsley had left the club, having also resigned to help with cost-cutting at the club early in the first national Covid-19 lockdown on what was a second spell in charge at King's Marsh.

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has admitted he was talked back from walking away from the club in the last few weeks Picture: Mark Westley

The former Needham Market and Leiston boss has previously revealed he works at Sudbury on a gentleman's agreement, instead of a formal binding contract.

He said: "The chairman (Andrew Long) has always said the job is yours as long as you want it really.

"I have to say that, like everyone really, I gave life a bit of a thought with the pandemic.

AFC Sudbury's first team management team of (from left) Mark Morsley, Liam Aves and Tony KinsellaPicture: Steve Screech

“At the end of the day I was sold a job at Sudbury by the previous incumbent in charge of the football club (former vice-chair Trevor Smith) with a big budget etc, etc to take the club here (from Step 4 to Step 2) and within about three weeks it had disappeared.

“My resurgence came through bringing youngsters through for almost four years. And I didn’t really want to have that crack again.

“It was very much a case of Tony saying to me ‘come on, let’s see what we can do with this budget’ which Liam said as well.

“It might be reduced but we are operating in a different world and I think those big pots of gold in non-league football have certainly disappeared for the short term.

Now retired goalkeeper Paul Walker has joined Morsley's management team as his goalkeeper coach Picture: Mark Westley

“Then, you’ve then got to sell the sizzle of the sausage. And the fact of the matter is coming to work at one of the best facilities in the region bar none, a coaching team that are at a lot higher levels than what we are. There is a lot to be said for our football club so that is the target we are going to take.”

Asked if he did properly consider his position as a result of the reduced budget, he replied: "Yes, absolutely. I'm not denying the fact that I walked back from it and thought do I need the hassle and all this but I still feel I've got a little bit of time left in me.

"Football management in non-league is something I have been doing for 20 years now, so it is a hell of a long while. And it is very much an escape from the pressures of what I with an intense job, especially in the last year."

"I wasn't certain if I had the drive again to start again with playing 17-year-old lads but we are not at that stage.

"There is quite a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes at the football club.

"We do have a workable budget and I've got a team who are ambitious.

"In many ways the enthusiasm from Tony and Liam and Walks now (Paul Walker, gk coach) as he is a part of that team now, helped along with me thinking right, okay let's have a go at it."

He added: "You step back and think okay, where else would I want to be? And I don't want to be anywhere else, so why go? Why leave the club?"

Former Ipswich Town and Millwall professional Kinsella and ex-Cornard United manager Aves were part of an October dugout reshuffle around Morsley, with Danny Laws and Dave Cannon withdrawn to focus on their academy roles.

And Morsley is delighted the pair have committed themselves to the club for the next two years, along with well respected physio Brian Swift returning.

"Obviously I brought TK in with us for the last few games before the season was curtailed," he said.

"He is a great coach and someone I have always really liked, knowing the strengths and experience he brings into my building.

"In that short time, he loved what he saw and I think we clicked so I was not a hard sell to get him on board for the longer term.

"With Avesy, who I think is also an excellent coach and a great lad, committed also we have a management team that takes some beating in my opinion.

He added: "Another massive coupe is the return of Brian Swift as Physio. Swifty brings decades of experience from all levels and also gives another reason for players to want to be at our football club. Injuries are a part of the modern game and where a lot of clubs may see this as not being a priority, my opinion could not be more the opposite."

He said conversations about taking steps to retain current squad members, which includes five players with captain Joe Whight among them whose contracts expire this summer, and soon to graduate academy players are now under way.

