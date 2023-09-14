Cameron Greenhall is confident his Sudbury side can end the club’s winless streak at arch rivals Colchester on Saturday (3pm) as the last remaining perfect records in Regional 1 South East go head to head.

The Blues have lost all four fixtures at their north Essex rivals since the two have found themselves battling in the same divisions.

But their head coach is hopeful they can get that monkey off their backs when they resume their rivalry with former promotion-winning coach Craig Burrow’s side at Raven Park on Saturday (3pm).

Sudbury v Amersham & Chiltern - Sam Rust goes over for a try.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography.

Off the back of making it two wins from two with a dominant 58-12 success at home to Harpenden in their first game at Whittome Field this term, he said: "It's a great time to play them if I'm honest. Looking at our aggregate scores from last year and we won 53-37 if you add those scores up.

"It's always going to be a tough fixture away but one which we're very much looking forward to and we're very much excited for."

After memorably beating the fellow newly-promoted side 31-9 at home last September, it was Burrows’ side which ended up with the bragging rights on their 4G artificial surface at Cuckoo Farm Way 28-22 on December 17.

Sam Rust was named man-of-the-match in Saturday’s dominant home win Picture: Mecha Morton

He said: "We are not building the game up to be anything bigger than it is.

“It is just a league game 20 minutes away and we are just going to put in a performance which we think will beat them.

"We know we had a great home performance against them last year and the lost very narrowly in the Christmas game at their place.

"We know it's going to be a tough fixture and we are just prepping the right way to make sure we are firing come Saturday.”

He added: "It's one I don't need to motivate the lads for. They'll have their own motivation for the game and I've just got to make sure we play it in the right way.

We'll have our strongest side out and looking to put a performance together on the 4G which the lads are excited for as we know it'll be a fast tempo game and that's the energy we want to bring."

Following on from an opening weekend 31-24 success at Bedford Athletic, Sudbury warmed up for their local derby with a crushing home display against Harpenden.

Tries from Jake Sumner, Gareth Pugh and Liam Leeson, all converted by man-of-the-match Sam Rust, sent them into the interval with a 27-0 lead.

Jack Dachtler crossed the whitewash in quick succession before winger Aaron Borland, signed over the summer following a spell with Ely Tigers, and Frazer Beckett added their names to the scoresheet with Rust adding some extras again.

The home side then took their foot off the gas conceding two later tries before Leeson added his side’s eighth try with Rust again on song from the tee.

On his own availability, player-coach Greenhall, who suffered an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury almost a year ago, said: “The surgeon and the physio are happy and we reckon it's about two more months before we can start getting some contact in and running around wearing the blue-and-white again which I'm excited for.

“But Sam Rust the fly-half is playing brilliantly, so I probably wouldn't get in.”