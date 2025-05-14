Liam Bennett has a decision to make on his future.

The Great Cornard-raised defender’s current contract at Cambridge United is due to expire in June.

However, the U’s, who will be playing League Two football next term following their relegation, have offered the 23-year-old fresh terms to extend his stay.

Liam Bennett joined Cambridge United in 2021. Picture: Keith Heppell

Bennett joined Cambridge from AFC Sudbury in the summer of 2021 and he has gone on to make more than 130 senior appearances for the club.

And director of football Mark Bonner is keen to see the right-back add to that tally.

“Liam has been great and we’d love him to stay, but we know he’ll have options,” Bonner told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

“The data that has been built on Liam over the last couple of seasons will be strong, but I also think there’s loads for him to improve and for his game to develop.

“We would be really excited to continue that with him. I hope he stays and I hope we can come to an agreement, but that doesn’t mean he can’t move again in the future.

“We fundamentally would love to have him as part of our squad next year, but what we do know is if he does go we’re not in a rush to move him on and we certainly don’t have to do it on the cheap.”

Due to being under the age of 24, Cambridge would be due compensation should Bennett opt to join another club as a free agent.