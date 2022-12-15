It had initially been feared he would not play again this season, but Sudbury are set to have their captain Sam Bixby leading them into battle in their year-ending derby at Colchester on Saturday (3pm).

The flanker was part of the side that memorably pulled off a 31-9 September success at Whittome Field over their fellow promoted side, who controversially appointed their head coach Craig Burrows in the off-season.

Three games later the former Bury St Edmunds player suffered an arm injury that saw his bicep tendon tear in a 29-20 loss at Tring on October 22.

Sam Bixby is set to make his return from injury for Sudbury at Colchester Picture: Mecha Morton

Fears he could be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign were quashed though by the size of the laceration.

And his return this weekend is set to give his fourth bottom side a timely boost as they look to pull clear of the potential three relegation spots in Regional 1 South East.

Head coach Cameron Greenhall had been set to give him the full second half at Sidcup on Saturday before they frustratingly arrived in south east London at the second bottom club to find the pitch frozen.

Austin Beckett, who scored a hat-trick of tries for Sudbury in their 31-9 home victory over Colchester, is also back available this weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

On Bixby’s injury he explained: “If it was a 5cm rip it was surgery again but luckily the scan showed it was between 0.5cm-1cm rupture so it was deemed a bit of time off to rest would be okay.

“His experience always aids us and obviously he’s a brilliant player and Colchester will know the threat he brings to the table. It’s brilliant to have him back and he’ll be just as excited to get back out there as well.”

While Sudbury go into the derby ninth in the table, six points above all of the bottom three, Colchester are four points off second in fourth having recorded a 50-24 success at Bedford Athletic last weekend.

“It’s an exciting game with a Christmas luncheon as well so we are expecting it to be a busy one and obviously it’s one we look forward to,” said Greenhall, who is also set to have winger Austin Beckett back after playing invitational sevens out in Grenada.

Sudbury's promotion-winning head coach Craig Burrows ended up on the losing side with Colchester on his return to Whittome Field Picture: Mecha Morton

“Ideally we would have loved to have played and come away with a win at Sidcup which would have put us in good stead. But we’re more than ready to take on Colchester and hope to put out a good performance there.”

With being in front of their home crowd, as well looking to respond to a painful defeat in the last meeting between them, Greenhall believes all the pressure will be on Colchester, not themselves, on Saturday.

“There is no pressure on us,” said the player-coach who is ruled out of taking to the field himself with a serious knee injury.

“Obviously we have not got an away win yet in the league and I thought Sidcup would have brought that, but they will feel the pressure of being at home.”

Of their current league position, having only picked up one win from their last eight games, he said: “We’ve not in a relegation battle as such yet, we’ve still got the teams below us to play coming up and that should then hopefully show where we are in the league.

“We put in a good performance at home to Westcombe Park last time out (43-26 loss), scoring four tries against the leaders which was positive. We know the threats which Colchester will present to us and we’re going to do our best to execute our game plan in such a way that allows us to win the game.”

After this weekend Sudbury are not due back in action until hosting third bottom Medway on January 7.