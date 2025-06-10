Charlie Lewis has agreed to remain at AFC Sudbury for the 2025/26 season.

The popular defender joined the Yellows two summers ago following a stint with St Neots Town.

And having opted to continue for a third season with the club, Lewis has also been appointed vice captain by boss Danny Laws.

Charlie Lewis has agreed to remain with AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Lewis said: “I’m very happy to remain with the club and looking forward to building on the previous two years that I have been a part of. Looking forward to getting started and seeing everyone at Kings Marsh.”

Meanwhile, first-team general manager Dave Hennessey added: “We are delighted to retain Charlie and have him take on the role of vice captain.

“Charlie has shown over the last two seasons just how important he is to the side, on and off the pitch.

“We look forward to seeing him in action in the yellow of Sudbury again this season.”

News of Lewis staying has come off the back of the club confirming the return of Kyran Clements, who became the seventh new arrival of the summer over the weekend.