Long Melford manager Jamie Bradbury was disappointed with his side’s FA Cup defeat to Cheshunt on Tuesday, but feels the team and fans alike can take positives from a game in which they gave a good account of themselves, writes Oscar Johnson.

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Melford’s cup run came to an end after a 3-1 defeat to Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division side Cheshunt - two levels higher than themselves - in first round qualifying.

Bradbury, however, was pleased that they were able to give the bumper crowd of 286 something to cheer about.

“It was a great occasion for the club, and we are pleased on the whole with the performance,” he said.

“The support in the cup has been amazing and it was the same last night, so I am just pleased that we were able to give the fans something to shout about and make it interesting for a little while.”

Finding themselves 2-0 down shortly after the break, The Villagers looked to have clawed their way back into the tie midway through the second half when Jacob Brown scored, but Cheshunt scored again late on to put the result beyond doubt.

“It is a big thing for the club financially because we are in such uncertain times at the moment so the money we receive from reaching this stage will help us enormously,” said Bradbury.

“In terms of the actual game, I think we played well and rose to the occasion. We made a few silly mistakes and all three of their goals were frustrating from our point of view, but we can be pleased with the performance.”

Despite the hosts’ resilience, the gulf between the two clubs ultimately showed as the visitors headed back to Hertfordshire with a routine victory and a place in the next round secured.

Adam Cunnington opened the scoring after eight minutes, turning the defender brilliantly before slotting into the bottom corner after the hosts had lost possession cheaply.

The visitors continued to dominate in the first-half and Melford’skeeper Finley Shorten was forced into a brave save at the feet of the onrushing Zack Newton.

The second half began reminiscent of the first as Cunnington doubled the away side’s lead on 47 minutes, this time latching on to Nana Darkwa’s cross to bury a diving header past Shorten.

Just 10 minutes later, Brown halved the deficit as he tapped in Jamie Griffiths’ looping header to set up an intriguing final 30 minutes.

Melford continued to frustrate the visitors, and despite searching for the equaliser they were unable to create any real openings.

Newton eventually put the visitors out of sight in the 74th minute as Melford failed to deal with a ball into the box and the midfielder steered the ball home to secure his side’s place in the next round.

“They are two levels above us and ultimately it showed,” said Bradbury.

“They were just that little bit sharper and quicker. For some of our younger lads, though, that is the level that they want to play at ultimately so it was a good measure of where we are and where they need to be.”

Tuesday night’s performance showed a marked improvement from the Villagers’ previous performance, a 5-3 defeat at Ilford in the FA Vase on Saturday. Melford took the lead after 13 minutes courtesy of an own goal but, despite a brace from Kieran Michaels, Bradbury’s side succumbed to a disappointing defeat in East London.

Melford now return to league action at Swaffham Town on Saturday (3pm), where they will aim to record their first league victory of the season, having drew one and lost one so far.

“We need to pick ourselves back up from the romance of the cup,” said Bradbury.

“When you are on a run like we have had and have been playing in big games, you don’t want to see players going through the motions when you go back to the league.

“We need to hit the ground running.”