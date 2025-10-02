For AFC Sudbury’s Kyran Clements, Saturday afternoon’s derby with Bury Town carries a little extra significance.

Having come through the academy at Sudbury, Clements joined neighbouring Bury on a permanent basis in June 2017.

He spent two enjoyable and productive seasons at Ram Meadow, after which he made the jump up to the National League South with Braintree Town.

Kyran Clements returned to AFC Sudbury during the summer. Picture: Mecha Morton

Stints at Bishop’s Stortford, Felixstowe & Walton United and Leiston followed before Clements – now aged 28 – returned to Sudbury in the summer.

And he is looking forward to facing one of his former clubs when the Blues make the short journey to the Elite Travel Stadium in the third round qualifying of the FA Trophy.

“I always look forward to playing against Bury,” said Clements. “I enjoyed my time at Ram Meadow and there’s still a lot of people there that were at the club when I played for them.

“I’ve got friends in their team as well, so I’ve had a foot in both camps, but it’s a derby and I’ll do everything to help Sudbury win the game.”

This weekend will be the second time that the two rivals have faced each other this season, with Bury having edged the Southern League Premier Central Division meeting 1-0 over the August bank holiday weekend.

There was very little between the sides across the 90 minutes, but George Quantrell’s late effort proved to be the difference.

“Hopefully it will end up in a different result to that one,” added Clements.

“We know their strengths and who their key players are. We also know from that first game where we can be effective against them.

“There wasn’t much in it but they got their chance and took it, which we didn’t do on the day.

“We can still take some confidence from that game because it was a decent performance overall.

“If we can match that and be a bit more clinical in the final third, then we’ve got a good chance of being in the next round.”

That defeat to Bury marked the start of Clements’ stint at centre-back – and he is likely to play there again on Saturday.

After discussions with boss Danny Laws during the summer, Clements initially came over from Leiston to lead Sudbury’s attack.

But his ability to drop into defence has proven to be useful for Sudbury, who conceded 14 goals in the four matches prior to Clements’ positional switch. Since then, the Yellows have shipped six goals in five outings.

“I came over as a number nine. That’s what I’d been doing at Leiston and that was the conversation that I’d had with the manager,” said Clements. “But the results and the points tally were not quite what we wanted early on so the manager decided to try something different.

“It’s quite natural for me to slot in at centre-back and I’ll always put team performances ahead of myself.

“Maybe one day I’ll revert back when other solutions are found, but it’s all about the team and I’d rather we picked up good results. If that means me playing at the back, that’s fine.”