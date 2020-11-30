There is set to be a big gap in games played on the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table with 45 per cent of teams choosing not to restart their fixtures before Christmas.

It comes in light of the Eastern Counties League, as it is traditionally known, offering clubs a choice in playing or postponing their fixtures post-lockdown, with the latter not set to incur any penalties.

The implications of Tier 2 restrictions, which will not allow clubs to take a secondary income off food or drink sales unless they operate as a restaurant – with table service and only selling alcohol 'as part of a substantial meal' – has had a big impact on teams altering their plans for a pre-Christmas return to action.

Long Melford Football Club. (43347932)

Previous to the government's Covid-alert tier levels being announced a week ago, only Kirkley & Pakefield, of the 20 Premier Division clubs, had announced they were not prepared to resume playing on the previous official restart date of December 12, due to safety concerns.

But eight other clubs, to total nine out of 20, have now joined them in delayed their league return until after Christmas.

The rejigged fixtures show that although Mildenhall Town, Stanway Rovers and Stowmarket Town are all due in action with Buildbase FA Vase ties this weekend, they have all opted not to resume league fixtures under the current situation.

Newmarket Town are not set to play again at their Cricket Field Road ground until after ChristmasPicture: Mark Westley

Godmanchester Rovers, Long Melford, Newmarket Town and Swaffham Town are all absent from the pre-Christmas fixtures.

The clubs that are set to re-start are therefore: Brantham Athletic, Ely City,FC Clacton, Gorleston, Hadleigh United, Haverhill Rovers, Norwich United, Thetford Town, Walsham-le-Willows, Whitton United and Wroxham.

A club statement from Long Melford explained their position.

It read: "Following liaisons with the Thurlow Nunn League and member clubs this weekend regarding the restart of league fixtures, the Long Melford FC Committee met via a zoom call on Monday morning to discuss our club’s approach to the situation.

Long Melford Football Club is set to remained closed until the new yearPicture: Mark Bullimore

"While we are desperate to see the season resume and normality to return, we as a club feel that the health, safety and well-being of our players, staff, volunteers, supporters and local community is the most important consideration for us at this time.

"The club has therefore decided unanimously to delay our return to match action until the New Year, which will also take the pressure off of those involved with Long Melford FC who might have been reluctant to return to Stoneylands during this difficult time.

"This decision concerns all competitive fixtures involving Long Melford FC first team, reserve team and under-18s.

"While we are disappointed to come to this decision, we feel football must take a back seat for now.

"Hopefully the adherence of the measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will enable everyone to go back to doing the things they enjoy as soon as possible.

"We look forward to welcoming players and spectators back to Stoneylands in 2021."

Read more: Isthmian League and Southern League clubs to vote on restart options