Lily May Humphreys was once the shy and quiet girl on the practice range at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club.

She remains grounded and humble, however the 18-year-old England international is fast becoming a big noise on the world stage.

And now Humphreys’ golf club is keen to encourage more women and girls to follow in her spike marks and get into golf, with the family-run complex having become the first club under Essex’s remit to sign up for The R&A’s ‘Women in Golf Charter’ status.

Lily-May Humphreys in action at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf ClubPicture: Mark Bullimore

The Charter, first launched in 2018, is a club’s way of showing its commitment to not only boosting participation levels among women and girls, but also demonstrating the opportunities for a career within the golf industry.

Stoke-by-Nayland GC president Lesley Garnett, who is also the club’s charter champion, said: “We were so happy to sign up for the charter.

“I became the first female president of the club in 2017 and with this came a re-structuring of our committee and a chance to embrace new initiatives.

Staff at Stoke-by-Nayland Hotel, Golf & Spa ahead of their summer reopening following the first Covid-19 lockdownPicture: Richard Marsham

“We have always been conscious of creating a family environment and encouraging juniors at the club.

“We’re all very proud of Lily who was maybe 15-years old and quite shy when she started out here.

“Now she has gone on to become a talented and confident golfer and an inspiring figure here at Stoke-by-Nayland.

“She loves playing in competitions and practising here when she can and she’s very generous with her time when we ask her to help with anything.

Lily-May Humphreys in action at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf ClubPicture: Mark Bullimore

“We would like more and more juniors to come through and we actively encourage parents to bring their children to the club and join in any junior programmes.”

With the help of professional Roly Hitchcock, the club has embraced campaigns such as Girls Golf Rocks – run by England Golf and the Golf Foundation – and Get Into Golf with seven new female members joining on the back of the last programme.

An innovative ‘Fortnight on the Fairways’ promotion also allowed beginners to try out golf as well as every aspect of club life for a two-week period in spring time before making a commitment to membership.

Three of the club’s seven board members are also women, ensuring their voice is heard when key policy decisions are made.

England Golf’s #FOREeveryone programme will complement the Women in Golf Charter initiative by providing clubs with resources.

Read more: Crowds to return and grassroots sports given the green light

Read more: All the latest sports news from Suffolk