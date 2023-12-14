Hadleigh United manager Steve Holder has expressed his disappointment after seeing his captain walk out as the impact of a postponement of a major event led the club to rein in its spending.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club announced Jack Baker’s departure last Friday with the midfielder responding via a social media post on his X account – formerly know as Twitter – that it came as a result of a pay cut.

The player who signed from Stowmarket Town in February 2022 posted: “Absolutely gutted to be leaving HUFC. Unfortunately after being blindsided with a pay cut right before Christmas I felt it was best to part ways amicably.

Jack Baker (left) has left Hadleigh United Picture: Mark Bullimore

“I wish my team-mates all the best for the season and the future.”

Holder revealed he had held a players’ meeting in the wake of needing to reduce spending on wages for a period of time as a result of the club having to postpone the original date of their fireworks display due to flooding and its damage from Storm Ciarán. It did take place a week later at the Millfield on November 11.

The manager said he decided to forgo his wages to help out but what he described as a ‘little cut’ he wanted his captain to sacrifice proved to be something that sealed his exit.

Hadleigh United manager Steve Holder has decided to forfeit his wages to help the club out Picture: Mark Westley

“It was a case of basically dropping people who are not on much compared to him or the club captain taking a little cut and me personally taking nothing from the club either.

“I just asked the players if they can give up a tenner or £20 and he said he couldn’t afford it.

“It’s a bit of a shame as we wanted to keep him, everyone else has committed to the club and pretty happy, so we’ll just continue to go how we are.

“He wasn’t forced out or anything we just said we want you to stay and he said he couldn’t afford to for what we offered him over Christmas.”

He said the club is looking to give the players, who play on a non-contract basis, a bonus at the end of the season if they can recoup the lost forecasted money.

Holder said: “Everyone was happy with it and fine apart from one player and one player doesn’t make a team and unfortunately he’s decided to go.

“He was a great player and deserves everything he gets but at the time there was 20 players to keep happy.”

He has subsequently appointed veteran ex-professional Carlos Edwards as club captain.

“Carlos is a leader anyway and he helps me with the team and everything else,” he said.

Meanwhile, striker George Bugg also left the club last Friday to return to higher-league Stowmarket Town. But following budget cuts which have led to a change of manager at the Old Gold & Blacks this week he has left without playing a game.

Hadleigh saw Saturday’s home fixture against Heacham postponed due to a waterlogged pitch meaning they will not have played for three weeks by the time they travel to Dereham Town on Saturday (3pm).

They go into the game ninth in the table and six points off the play-offs as they bid for a third straight win.

Long Melford saw Saturday’s Premier Division fixture at Downham Town on Saturday similarly called off along with Tuesday’s League Challenge Cup fourth round tie at Harwich Parkeston, which will now take place on the upcoming Tuesday (7.45pm).

Before that, the winless Villagers host third-placed Harleston Town on Saturday (3pm).