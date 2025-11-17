Gary Monti has once again returned to the dugout as manager of Cornard United.

After leaving the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club towards the end of last season, Monti was appointed both chairman and boss of the Ards during the summer.

He subsequently stepped away from the football-side of things in September, with John Pike coming in to take the team going forward.

Gary Monti has been reappointed manager of Cornard United. Picture: Mark Bullimore

However, positive results have been hard to come by since then and following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Walsham-le-Willows, the decision has been taken to part company with Pike and reappoint Monti, who will also continue in his position as chairman.

A club statement read: “Cornard United Football Club can confirm that John Pike has today agreed to relinquish his role as manager with immediate effect. This decision has not been made lightly, and follows a period of careful and thorough consideration by the club’s management.

“While difficult, the change reflects the club’s commitment to progressing both on and off the pitch as we work towards ensuring that the foundations are in place to achieve sustained success.

“The club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to John for the hard work and commitment he has shown throughout his time at Blackhouse Lane. He has always represented the club with professionalism and integrity and his contribution on the pitch has been greatly appreciated. Everyone at Cornard United wishes him every success in his future endeavours and we thank him once again for his service and dedication to the club.”

Meanwhile, with regards to Monti, the statement continued: “Cornard United are delighted to confirm that the club chairman Gary Monti will return to his position as manager, effectively immediately. The club’s management committee believe that his reinstatement will bring the stability, passion and ambition to the pitch that is needed to progress.

“The club looks forward to building on past successes under his guidance and working together towards a strong and competitive future.”

Monti’s return will start tomorrow when Cornard play host to tenants Kings Park Rangers in the League Challenge Cup.