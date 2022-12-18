Scott Stannard may have missed out on a national title in his second final appearance at the weekend but his Sudbury ABC coach Neil Anderson believes it will not be long before he is the one celebrating.

The 17-year-old from Great Cornard lost by a unanimous decision in Bridlington, Yorkshire, on Saturday in the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs Championship final in the Class C (born ‘04/05) Under-57kg category to Tom Welland from Hoddesdon.

Having seen his teenage talent lose a week of training to Covid in the preceding fortnight, Anderson said: “I think being ill in the run up had taken its toll as he just wasn’t quite as sharp as he had been.

Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club head coach Neil Anderson with Scott Stannard ahead of his NAGBC final Picture: Mark Westley

“It was a good effort and I’m really gutted for him.”

He is confident he can soon bounce back though with January 28 seeing him enter the England Boxing Championships in the Youth section.

His Eastern Counties final will take place at The Main Event Boxing Gym in Wickford, Essex, in a competition used for England selection.

Scott Stannard entering the ring for his Class C Under-57kg final of the National Association of Boys and Girls Cubs Championship in Bridlington with coaches Conor and James Bleazard

“It’s an experience and he will come back stronger. He’s definitely got it in him,” said Anderson of the first Sudbury boxer to represent England in 2019. “He’s got that style that will suit international boxing.

“I’m proud of him because he has come on so much.”

Debutants impress in home show

Meanwhile, Anderson believes the future at Sudbury ABC is bright after seeing eight budding boxers take their first steps in the ring for real.

Sudbury Amateur Boxing club held their first show at the Stevenson Centre in Great Cornard with eight debutants, some of whom are pictured here with head coach Neil Anderson

The club staged its first ever show at the Stevenson Centre in Great Cornard last Saturday in front of a crowd of around 200 people across the afternoon.

Dolly Bishop, Ben Baldock, Logan Street and Jamie Rose were all picked out by head coach Neil Anderson as particularly standing out in their debut skills contests with Harry Anderson doing likewise in his second.

“To be honest as a group of first-timers they were all really good,” he said.

“Their attitude was good, they all listened in the corner, I was really impressed.”

The son of coach John Cullen, 23-year-old John Cullen junior, also caught the eye in his first bout.

“He’s finished with football and decided to give boxing a go,” said Anderson.

“He’s got his dad’s motor skills and it’s in the genes. His dad was a really good footballer as well as a boxer.

“Him and the lad from King’s Lynn had a proper, proper war.

“John took a count, the other boy took two counts and everything was thrown in there including the kitchen sink.

“It was very entertaining and he (John) nicked it on a split, it was very close.”

Overall Sudbury had five home fighters in action, winning three and losing the other two on split decisions.

While Ellie Spencer, 13, was one of the pair who did not get to celebrate, Anderson was delighted with how she performed against Liverpool’s Niamh May (JC’s) at U50kg.

“It was a cracking bout and I’m really impressed with how she boxed,” he said.

“Her skillset is improving and it was a really good performance, probably my best of the day even though she lost.”

Elsewhere, Oscar Hills won at U53kg and Dominic Winter, who represented England in the Three Nations last year, won at 80kg.

Of the latter’s bout, Anderson said: “The only way I can describe it is he dug in for the win against a lad from Boreham Wood.”

Nick Judge lost his bout on a split decision against a much more experienced opponent, having had to be rematched two days prior due to a withdrawal.

“I must say he did impress me as he really did perform,” said Anderson.

He was also pleased with how the switch to a new venue went, which had come about to avoid a clash with the England football match.