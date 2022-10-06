He may have been left disappointed at how their Emirates FA Cup run came to an end but AFC Sudbury boss Rick Andrews is proud of his side for creating some more great memories for their supporters.

A glamour tie at Notts County in the fourth and final qualifying round ended up being Coalville Town’s reward for seeing off their lower-league visitors 3-0 on Saturday.

All the goals in Leicestershire came in the second half with Luke Shaw’s deflected near-post opener after 58 minutes followed by two close-range finishes from Ash Chambers on 74 and into added time in front of a crowd of 1,209.

AFC Sudbury striker Nnamdi Nwachuku wins a header in the Coalville Town box but is unable to direct it goalwards Picture: Steve Screech (59763623)

“I think we were disappointed in the manner we went out,” said Andrews, whose side had been looking to match last season’s memorable run to the first round proper.

“We started a little bit slow but grew into the half. We had a couple of really good chances and we felt at half-time we had a good opportunity to go on and possibly nick it.

“In the second half the level of performance was down on what it was first half and we conceded a deflected goal which obviously knocks the stuffing out of you a bit.

AFC Sudbury's Sak Hassan on the ball at Coalville Town Picture: Steve Screech

“We never really recovered from that and they got a second and the third one we were just bombing men forward just to see if we could nick something and they broke on us and got a third.

“I just felt if we had matched our first-half performance in the second we had a chance of progressing but it’s not to be this year.”

However, having knocked out Suffolk divisional rivals Stowmarket Town (3-2 away replay), Bury Town (3-0 away) and a St Albans City side who play two leagues higher (2-1 home replay) he feels they exit the competition with their heads held high.

“Yes, we are proud, it is not easy as we have had tough draws all the way,” he said.

“It is was nice but it is just when you get within touching distance of a possible first round draw you really want to do that.

“Coalville got Notts County away so that would have been another tough, tough game but it wasn’t to be.

“We’ve enjoyed it and we’ve done well in the FA Cup for the last two seasons.

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews Picture: Mecha Morton

“We gave the supporters a few really good games, obviously the Stow games, Bury who they always want to beat at every opportunity and then to turn St Albans over which got us (September) performance of the month with the Isthmian League. It was nice for that to be recognised as that was no mean feat.

“And the game at our place when we won 2-1 was the best atmosphere without a doubt in my short time here.”

The Yellows are without a game this weekend due to Heybridge Swifts being in Isuzu FA Trophy action. But they enter the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup with the visit of lower-league Brantham Athletic in the first round on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Andrews said: “They’ve got some good players and Pip (Boyland) is a good manager.

“We will go into it giving them the respect they deserve and hopefully we can make sure our name is in the hat for the next round.

“But I’m not going to shy away from the fact that the league is our priority, that is what we are really focusing on.”

AFC Sudbury Women hit 10 to progress

AFC Sudbury Women ran up a 10-0 scoreline at Bungay Town on Sunday as they breezed through their opening Vitality Women’s FA Cup tie.

Luke Mallet’s side had netted three times in the opening 23 minutes of the second round qualifying tie to lead 3-0 at the interval.

AFC Sudbury Women ahead of their FA Cup match at Bungay Town Picture: Kaylee Dodd

They then went to score another seven unanswered goals on their lower-league Norfolk opponents.

Holly Kennard came off the pitch with four goals to her name, including a 13-minute second-half hat-trick, while Alex Penny also hit the back of the net three times.

It was Penny who had got the goal-rush under way in the fifth minute before Caitlyn Charles doubled the visitors’ advantage five minutes later.

Penny got her second mid-way through the half before three quickfire Kennard’s goals followed from the 52nd minute.

A stunning strike from Sophie Jeffers made it 7-0 with 15 minutes to play and Kennard got her fourth 10 minutes later. Penny then completed her hat-trick and Jeffers added her second in the 89th minute.

Sudbury have been drawn away to their divisional leaders Luton Town in third round qualifying on October 23. Conincidentally, AFC (5th) travel to them in the Eastern Region Premier Division on Sunday (2pm).