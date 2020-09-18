AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley has warned his side they must start much better than they did in Saturday’s FA Cup tie when Coggeshall Town visit for their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division opener on Saturday (3pm).

The Seed Growers, who have popstar Olly Murs as a director and financial backer, were on the fringe of the play-off places in sixth with games in hand when the coronavirus halted the season in March.

And Morsley thinks his side are in for a stern examination of their own promotion credentials this weekend against a side he expects to be one of the front runners for the title.

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley patrols the touchline during the FA Cup tie with Harborough TownPicture: Mecha Morton

“It’s going to be tough,” he said. “They are a wealthy football club with a lot of good players.

“They’ve got aspirations of moving up out of the league and they’ve got to be one of the favourites to win the league this year.

“I look at some of their signings and think ‘cor blimey’.”

AFC Sudbury lost 1-0 at home to Coggeshall Town in October 2018 and will be hoping for a more positive result this SaturdayPicture: Clive Pearson

Having trailed 2-0 to lower-league Harborough Town inside 28 minutes before coming back with four goals of their own in Saturday’s FA Cup tie, Morsley is adamant there would be no way back if they switch off again this weekend.

“If we have that 20 minutes against them they could get four or five goals between them,” he said.

“We have got to start far better. We have made too much of a habit of conceding two goals and that is something we have got to work at.

“You have have to find a balance as our attack play is good to watch but you can’t win things if you are trading off trying to out-score teams all the time as that doesn’t work.

“We have a little bit of work to do around people’s defensive responsibilities but I’m looking forward to it because I know they will be good and give us a good game.”

The opening weekend of their league campaign sees the fixtures that began 2019/20 switched around with Sudbury having lost 3-1 at the Essex side last August and 5-1 in a league cup group game, with the home fixture having not taken place.

Monday’s Emirates FA Cup draw means AFC will travel to Northern Premier League Division One South East side Stamford on Tuesday in the first qualifying round (7.45pm).

READ MORE: Temple in dreamland as teenager nets four goals on FA Cup debut