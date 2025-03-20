AFC Sudbury are set to ‘celebrate community’ on Non-League Day with far more than just the 90 minutes of action against Redditch United for the crowd to enjoy on Saturday (3pm).

The club’s committee have brought together artists and performers from the local area to showcase their talents around the crucial Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central fixture.

Holly Cook, from Glemsford, will help add a splash of colour to the day with face painting while Sudbury-based musician Jason Rampling will be playing sets on his guitar. And the Twilight Twirlers, a Sudbury-based majorette troupe, will also be performing for the crowd.

AFC Sudbury are hoping their Non-League Day ticket bundle can bring in a big crowd to support Danny Laws’ side in a crucial game in their battle against relegation Picture: Mark Westley

AFC Sudbury have come up with a Non-League Day ticket bundle to reward their fans with extra value for their attendance Picture: Mark Westley

A special ‘Non-League Day bundle’ ticket of £20 for adults and £15 for concessions will include entry (usually £12/£9) as well as a pint, burger and a raffle ticket. There will also be a ‘Happy Hour’ at the bar from 12-2pm and an ice cream van on site.

Men’s first-team general manager, David Hennessey, said: “You get a lot more than just your normal entrance fee. And for us, it’s the opportunity to celebrate community, not just the football community, but the community around Sudbury.

“It’s talented people locally, and we’re giving them a platform to perform.”

A message from our Men's First team captain Jake Turner! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/iPPnIDdCTU — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) March 19, 2025

He said the under-9s will be mascots on the day “celebrating the success that runs through the club” and there will be some competitions built around the match.

The game will be the first home game since Marc Abbott’s departure with interim Danny Laws’ side six points from safety and separated by three places from their Worcestershire opponents. Redditch are eight points better off but having played a game more.

Elsewhere, promotion-chasing Framlingham Town are offering a special bundle ticket for Non-League Day as they look to end their winless run at home to Thurlow Nunn League First Division North basement side Swaffham Town (3pm).

The £10 ticket will include a burger and pint at the bar as well as entry at Badingham Road if purchasing between 1.30pm-2pm.

Liam Abraham’s side played out a 2-2 draw at home to relegation-threatened Needham Market Reserves on Saturday which took their winless run in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North to three matches (one defeat).

The fourth-placed side’s goals came via Josh Lucraft and Max Willett.

Meanwhile, Framlingham U23s will play in their first-ever Portable Space Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup Final. Flynn Hoskin scored a hat-trick as The Castlemen defeated Haverhill Rovers U23s 3-0 in their semi-final on Friday night at Walsham-le-Willows FC.