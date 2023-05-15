Little Oakley’s promotion-winning manager Matt Carmichael has been appointed manager of Cornard United following Tom Clark stepping up to replace long-serving chairman Harvey Doherty.

It brings to an end an eight year spell as chairman at the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit for Doherty while Clark goes from the dugout to the boardroom following completing his third season in charge of the side.

Carmichael, formerly at the helm of Brantham Athletic ahead of leading Little Oakley into Step 5 football and then a top top six finish in the Essex Senior League Premier Division, was quickly announced as Clark’s replacement.

Matt Carmichael has been appointed as Tom Clark's successor as manager of Cornard United Picture: Cornard Utd

It comes after he had left the Essex village club on the outskirts of Harwich mid-way through the current campaign due to ‘family commitments’. Little Oakley went on to finish the season in a mid-table 12th position.

He inherits a Cornard side who missed out on their goal of finishing the First Division North play-off places by two places and 10 points, coming seventh, which was their best finish for 29 years (excluding two Covid-19 abandoned seasons). The 1992/93 campaign had seen the club finish fourth in the Eastern Counties League (Thurlow Nunn) Premier Division.

Announcing the initial news of his role change on Thursday night, Clark posted on his Twitter account: “After three years in charge of the first team I have decided to step back from the role to help develop the club off the field and take over as chairman for the coming season.

That time has come. See you next season, in a different role 💙 ARDS pic.twitter.com/jxsi1KPXym — Tom Clark (@tsclark5) May 11, 2023

“To all current and former players and staff that I have had the pleasure of working with I want to say thank you.

“It’s been a brilliant expereince and I’m proud of what we have done as a team.

“I am lucky enough to have made some great friends along the way.”

It continued: “After a record-breaking year with record crowds and the highest points total in 30 years the team is well places for the incoming manager to push us on and together as a club.

👔NEW APPOINTMENT👔 Cornard United are pleased to announce that former Little Oakley boss Matt Carmichael has been appointed by the board to the take over as First Team Manager. #ARDS @Mattcarmichael9 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fp5OHAqL9v — Cornard United F.C (@CornardUtdFC) May 12, 2023

“Special thanks goes out to the committee and volunteers; namely current chairman and friend Harvey Doherty who steps aside after chairing the Ards for eight years; what a fantastic job you have done.

“Up the Ards.”

Carmichael’s arrival was then tweeted by the club’s account just under 24 hours later.

The UEFA B Licence coach holder, who has also managed Harwich & Parkeston, posted of his appointment: “After a few weeks of chats and discussions with @CornardUtfFC I’m delighted to accept the role of first team manager.

“Special mention to @harvdoc and @tclark5 who have been superb and professional in every conversation we had had.

“Looking forward to getting back amongst it.”

Meanwhile, Doherty’s departure had been revealed when he had tweeted on April 8: “Amazing how quick this season has gone......only 3 games left for me as chairman of cornard united fc......it has been an absolute honour to chair this club for 8 years.”