Manager John Pike would love the opportunity for his Cornard United side to face Felixstowe & Walton United in the quarter-finals of this season’s Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup.

Cornard host Hadleigh United, who have been reinstated into the competition following the removal of Ipswich Town for fielding an ineligible player, at Blackhouse Lane on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm.

Cornard United (blue & white) are pictured in action versus May & Baker in the FA Vase at Blackhouse Lane back in August. The match ended 2-2 after extra-time before the visitors won 4-2 on penalties. Image: contributed.

The tie is the last remaining second-round tie to be completed, and a chance to host the current holders in the last eight awaits the winners.

Pike, who took over as manager from Gary Monti last month, said: “Felixstowe & Walton United are a fantastic side, and I would love to have the opportunity to play against them.

“We will be putting out our strongest available team against Hadleigh United. We are expecting a tight game against opponents who we play again in the league a week on Saturday.”

Pike took over in late September from Gary Monti, who was manager as well as the club’s Chair, and his new-look side have put together a four-match unbeaten run, winning two and drawing two.

Cornard, who are currently 16th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division – one point and one place behind Hadleigh United – drew 2-2 at home on Saturday to Kirkley & Pakefield, who are fourth in the table.

However, Aaron Willett and Joe Marsh both picked up knee injuries that look likely to keep them on the sidelines for several weeks.

On the plus side, Ryan Culleton, Sonny Carr, who is on a dual registration from Brightlingsea Regent, and Nana Asare are set to return from injury.

Pike, who led Soul Tower Hamlets to promotion to the Essex Senior League last season and was briefly at FC Romania before joining Cornard, said: “I have never been at a club that have had so many injuries.

“We are trying to man-manage the players with exercises to do at home and in the gym because we can’t afford to keep having so many injuries.”

He has used his friendship with Mark Williams, manager of Essex Senior League side Buckhurst Hill, to bring in four of their players – Levi Burgin, Fenton Kehinde, Teddy Longman and Alfie Padington – on dual registrations.

Pike said: “I am very fortunate that with the management team I have a great set of guys, including Gary Monti, to push the club in the right direction.

“The work we have already put in on the training ground is starting to pay off, although we have had limited time because of the recent Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday schedule.”