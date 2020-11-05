Tom Clark believes Cornard United’s 3-0 success at fellow strugglers Haverhill Borough on Tuesday can be the turning point for their season, despite the lockdown break.

Charlie Gilbert provided the breakthrough flicking in a 57th-minute corner amid handball appeals before a second followed within three minutes via Ezra Drann’s cool penalty.

Aaron Collier fired in a rebounded shot four minutes from time for a third before Cornard’s James Mordecai pulled off a stoppage-time penalty save.

Cornard players celebrate a goal on Tuesday eveningPicture: Mark Westley

What was only their second three points in their 10 opening matches moved Clark’s stated promotion-chasing outfit out of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North’s bottom three ahead of the break.

“It has just been converting the chances, but when you have got the players we have got who have been in and around the leagues for a long time you know it is going to come and it is just a confidence thing,” said Clark, whose side had lost their last six matches in all competitions, including a 3-1 reverse at Henley Athletic in the Suffolk Senior Cup on Saturday.

“As soon as we scored one we looked like we could score three or four more.

Charlie Gilbert opens the scoring for Cornard as they ended their losing streak in stylePicture: Mark Westley

“The result did not do the game justice. I think we should have scored more but it is massive to come away with a result from a team that is local to us and unfortunately around us in the table at the moment.”

He added: “We played some nice football and if the league comes back in December, hopefully that will take us into good stead for the next few games.

“We definitely want to kick on when we come back and of course we have still got hopes that we are going to finish as high as we possibly can, and we know we have got the team and players to put it together.

“We have just been unlucky with injuries and missing key personnel but this is the second time this season we have managed to field the same side in consecutive games.”

Cornard United boss Tom ClarkPicture: D&G Photography

Cornard were without Jake Quickenden who has had to have an operation on his pectoral muscle and bicep following an injury sustained filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Craig Pruden fired over from the edge of the area early on for the hosts but it was then Cornard who were asking the questions.

Jack Graham put wide of the post after being put clear by a defence-splitting pass while Gilbert fired wide when found unmarked.

Cornard's Harrison Banner shoots for goal under pressure from Tommy HardwickPicture: Mark Westley

Ezra Drann forced a near-post save from James Young while Harrison Banner’s long-range effort was straight at him.

It was Borough who finished the goalless first half stronger though, with Victor Garcia flicking a corner over the crossbar while Sam Newton’s low free kick forced a diving save from Mordecai.

Charlie Gilbert saw a fierce shot hit the underside of the crossbar before the officials ruled it did not cross the linePicture: Mark Westley

Cornard started the second half brightly and took the lead in controversial circumstances in the 57th minute.

A corner whizzed across the box before Gilbert flicked it on the turn into the right-hand corner. Borough players protested for a handball but after consulting his assistant it was given.

There was another appeal turned down within two minutes when Morgan Cogman-Wright knocked into the back of Drann jumping for the ball. It was the number seven himself who dispatched the spot kick.

There was a brief rally from Borough but they looked more likely to concede again and after they got away with Gilbert’s thunderous effort off the underside of the crossbar not being given the third arrived in the 83rd minute. Collier was unmarked to turn in the rebound after Ezra Drann’s angled effort drew a good save from Young.

Borough’s miserable night was complete when King’s 92nd-minute penalty, for Pruden being barged by Oliver Judge, was turned round Mordecai’s right-hand post.

Cornard: Mordecai, Judge, Newton, Roy, Dowding (c), R Drann, E Drann, James, Gilbert, Banner (Fisher 84’), Graham (Collier 80’). Unused subs: Willings, Durey, Liddiatt. Attendance: 104

Free Press Man of the Match: Charlie Gilbert. Deserved his goal and looked sharp.