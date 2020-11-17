Cornard United have taken the chance to use the lockdown break to boost their forward line with the addition of former Brightlingsea Regent striker Charlie Lindoe.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side (16th) have the third poorest returns for goals in the division, hitting the net just 12 times in their opening 10 matches. But their latest addition is set to come in and attempt to rectify that issue.

Lindoe played nine times for Step 3 Brightlingsea Regent last season – three levels higher than where Cornard play – scoring once.

Cornard United boss Tom ClarkPicture: D&G Photography (41799921)

This season he has been with Step 6 side Harwich & Parkeston where he has also made nine appearances, scoring once, in a team struggling towards the foot of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South table.

With two goals each, four Cornard players currently share the accolade of the club's top goalscorer, including former Brightlingsea Regent player Charlie Gilbert.

Providing the national lockdown is not extended, the Ards are due to return to action on Saturday, December 5 at home to Lakenheath (3pm).