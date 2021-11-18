Cornard United manager Tom Clark is confident his side will rise to the occasion as they bid to make club history in the Buildbase FA Vase at higher-league Saffron Walden Town on Saturday (3pm).

The Ards lie third from bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South standings following Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Holland, their goal coming from Harry Miller.

Their second round proper opponents, meanwhile, are fourth in the Essex Senior League Premier Division with 12 wins and four draws from 18 matches.

Charlie Lindoe celebrates scoring for Cornard United in their 2-1 home loss to Holland on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

But Clark believes his side, boosted by the recent return of striker Scott Sloots from Holland and the addition of former Stanway Rovers centre-back skipper Alex Taylor, can be a thorn in their side.

“We definitely deserved to get something out of the game on Saturday and we are going into it nice and positive,” said Clark.

“We know they are a very good side that get a good following. We are looking forward to going over there on Saturday and giving them a good game.

Scott Sloots, firing an effort at goal on Saturday, recently returned to Cornard United Picture: Mark Westley

“We always seem to play better against the sides from a division higher.

“We are definitely looking to come away with something from it.

“We know it will be a really tough test but it is a cup game and anything can happen.”

Cornard, who beat Buckingham Athletic on penalties in the last round, saw their only previous outing in the second round of the FA Vase come in the 2008/09 season.

Harry Banner has a late attempt for Cornard United against Holland Picture: Mark Westley

