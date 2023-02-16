Ricky Cornish has spoken of his pride after making his international debut at the weekend.

Cornish, who is part of the coaching staff at AFC Sudbury, was a member of the England Over-50s side that recorded a 2-0 victory over their Welsh counterparts in Cardiff on Saturday.

And it proved to be a memorable first outing in England colours for the defender, who not only helped his side keep a clean sheet, but also got an assist.

Ricky Cornish (second right) made his England Over-50s debut against Wales on February 11

“I couldn’t be happier and it couldn’t have really gone much better,” said Cornish, who joined Rick Andrews’ management team earlier this season.

“I played on the left of a back five and the standard was really good. As players we are obviously older, but that just means both teams kept the ball better.

“I managed to get an assist with a cross from the left and that rounded it off nicely.

Ricky Cornish made his England debut alongside his good friend Colin Vowden. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It was a really proud moment and I know my dad would have been proud to see me represent my country as well.

“It just goes to show that it’s never too late. It was a real honour to be involved and hopefully I can continue to be going forward.”

And what made the occasion all the more special for Cornish was that he played in a backline that also included his long-term friend Colin Vowden.

The pair were trainees together at Cambridge United and have gone on to feature alongside each other at the likes of Newmarket Town and Lakenheath, as well as Vowden having been Cornish’s assistant during their recent spell in charge of Mildenhall Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

“Playing alongside Vowdy on the day made it even more special,” added Cornish.

“We grew up together at Cambridge United and he’s a great mate of mine.

“Vowdy loves a clean sheet as much as I do so to get one together while playing for England was a great feeling.”

Closer to home, Cornish is also part of AFC Sudbury’s Veterans side that are currently third in the Norfolk & Suffolk Veterans League Premier South Division.

They are three points behind joint leaders Woodbridge Town and Whitton United, with games against both still to come before the season is out.

“We’ve got a good group of players there,” said Cornish.

“Woodbridge and Whitton are very, very strong sides but we’re right in the mix at the moment and looking forward to the games that are to come.”