New signing Correy Davidson believes he can provide the attacking spark to re-ignite AFC Sudbury's play-off push.

The Yellows head into tonight's key Pitching In Isthmian League North Division clash at home to play-off occupiers Brentwood Town (7.45pm) having not hit the back of the net in their last four games (one cup) in all competitions – a run of more than six hours.

Meanwhile, up the other end they have only conceded one goal across their last five games, including four successive league clean sheets.

Correy Davidson signing for AFC Sudbury alongside joint managers Rick Andrews (left) and Angelo Harrop (right) Picture: AFC Sudbury

Joint managers Angelo Harrop and Rick Andrews know they have to get more end product out of their offensive players if their season if not going to die off early with AFC currently 11th in the table and seven points behind Brentwood. The Essex side also hold a game in hand over them.

But their latest addition, 28-year-old Irish winger Davidson, is confident ahead of his second debut for the club – scoring seven goals in 23 appearances in the first half of 2014/15 – that he can bring the excitement that has been lacking back to The MEL Group Stadium.

"Yes, listen, I have always scored goals wherever I've been," said the player recruited from National League South outfit Braintree Town where he was playing for his former AFC team-mate Ryan Maxwell before recently finding his playing time limited.

Correy Davidson in action as a 21-year-old during his first spell at AFC Sudbury Picture: Mark Westley

"I haven't scored many this year in the Conference (National League South) but I have managed to knock in two or three.

"The last time I played in the Ryman (Isthmian League) North I think I finished with 15 goals in like 20 games, so I've got a good record.

"I myself think I am full of goals. That is something I want to bring, I want to excite the fans. I want to entertain people along with putting in professional performances.

"I am hoping I can end the goal drought and notch a few of them myself and mainly just help get the points on the board to get into the play-offs. If I do score goals on the way, brilliant.

Correy Davidson scores for Bishop's Stortford during an FA Cup preliminary qualifier against Royston Town last season Picture: Vikki Lince

"But the main thing now is just winning games and getting back on track."

Despite being down in 11th in the table, Davidson, who moved from Ireland to play for Sudbury in the first half of the 2014/15 campaign, before a brief return to his homeland ahead of joining Grays Athletic, thinks they are certainly able to make up the gap.

"The play-offs are still in touching distance," said the player who laid on all three goals for divisional rivals Maldon & Tiptree in his one dual registered appearance for the Jammers this season to help out with a selection crisis.

"They are only seven points adrift so it is not just one of those things where you are coming in to (just to) play games. You are coming in to hopefully push the club into the play-offs.

"And I think I can play a huge part in pushing the club to the play-offs.

"I've still got a lot to offer and hopefully the club can be good for me too."

Explaining how the move to drop two levels in the football pyramid came about, he said: "Obviously I had been at Braintree and it had been going well and I've played a lot of games this season but quite recently I've been out of the team and not really getting off the bench, I don't know why.

"It's football though and all I want to do is play football.

"I had an honest chat with Ryan Maxwell (manager) where I said look, I want to play games so I'd be open to go somewhere else really.

"There was a few clubs interested and Sudbury came up. I obviously have history with Sudbury. I love the club and the people at the club. There is still a few familiar faces there which is always nice.

"It was the first club I played for when I first came to England so there was that excitement about going back."

He added: "I know it is a great club that is well run. It is a brilliant set-up.

"They pay a lot to the club, in terms of the academy and it's a nice place to be.

"I spoke to Ang and Rick and met the chairman and after those talks I was even more exciting to get on board because of where they want to go."

Davidson, whose former clubs this side of the Irish Sea also include Kidderminster Harriers, Heybridge Swifts, Ware, Waltham Forest, Bishop's Stortford, Coggeshall Town and Witham Town, has signed a deal until the end of the season.

"Everyone has to like each other at the end of the day, it's not just about signing something (longer)," he said in regards to his future.

"We'll have a talk at the end of the season.

"At the minute Ang and Rick know I want to go in, play and win and everyone can just go from there."

The Bishop's Stortford-based player took part in his first training session with the club on Thursday but was denied his chance of a second debut for the club at the league leaders on Saturday.

"I enjoyed the session. There is some good footballers there," he said.

"I was disappointed that I didn't get to play at Canvey due to the weather but it's a quick turnaround to Brentwood at home and look, I now get to make my debut at home which is a better feeling than playing away so I am looking forward to it even more now.

"Again, it is a big game. Brentwood are sitting fifth and seven points ahead of us. Obviously that is where we want to be, in those play-offs. I am just looking forward to Tuesday and hopefully we can get three points on the board."