Danny Cunningham had intended to retire at the end of last season, but now he is looking forward to leading Kings Park Rangers into Step 6 football.

The former AFC Sudbury midfielder has been a key part of the Pollard-family owned club’s recent rise that has seen them achieve back-to-back promotions up to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

And having shelved plans to hang up his boots, the 37-year-old is confident that he still has plenty more to give.

Danny Cunningham has shelved plans to retire to play for Kings Park Rangers at Step 6. Picture: Ben Pooley

“I was going to retire at the end of the season – that was always the plan,” said Cunningham, who has also had spells with the likes of Bury Town, Needham Market, Leiston and Lowestoft Town.

“But a few people said to me – including my dad – that you’re a long time retired and that really stuck with me.

“We had such a good season last year and now we’re at Step 6, I couldn’t give that up. There’s a real togetherness and it’s such a special club that I couldn’t walk away just yet.

“The legs are still good and I still feel like there’s plenty of life left in me. This is my 21st pre-season in football and I still feel fit.

“I actually think I’m a better player now. My football brain has developed and although I can’t fly down the wing these days, I play centrally and look to get on the ball as much as possible.”

Those that follow the club on social media will have seen the sing-a-longs after matches – win, lose or draw.

And Cunningham – known in local non-league footballing circles as Dev – believes the fact that the experienced group do not take themselves too seriously will hold them in good stead for life at a higher level.

“The last few seasons have been brilliant on and off the pitch,” added Cunningham.

“We all work hard all week and so when we get to our football on a Saturday, we want to enjoy it and have a laugh while we’re there.

“There’s a real squad mentality. Everyone is fighting for their position and even the lads on the bench stay positive – even me. I’ll sit on the bench for this team and I’ve never been like that before.

“With that mentality and the mentality of the manager, I think we can have a good season. We do things properly and of course we want to win, but we want to enjoy ourselves as well.”

Promotion to the First Division North has also seen Kings Park enter the FA Vase for the first time.

They will travel to Baldock Town in the first round qualifying next month, with Cunningham, who was part of the Bury side that reached the semi-finals almost 20 years ago, keen to experience another extended run in the competition.

“It would be great to go at least two or three rounds and get a game where we all have to travel away together,” he said.

“We’ve made a lot of memories already and that’s what the club is all about.”

Kings Park will begin life in the First Division North on Wednesday with the visit of Haverhill Borough to Blackhouse Lane (7.45pm).