AFC Sudbury have had to recently make do without the services of centre-back Joshua Pollard and that will now also be the way it is heading into the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-offs.

Assuming Hashtag United do pick up the one point they need from their last two matches to confirm the sole automatic promotion spot as champions, Rick Andrews’ side would have to come through another two matches as victors to join them at Step 3.

But Great Cornard-based Pollard, who has been a key figure in their defensive unit since the former Colchester United professional signed from divisional rivals Coggeshall Town in the summer, will continue to be a frustrated on-looker.

Joshua Pollard was AFC Sudbury’s top appearance maker until his recent groin injury Picture: Mark Westley

“He’s got gilmour’s groin so he needs an operation,” confirmed boss Andrews. “He won’t be involved (in the play-offs).”

Asked if that was a blow to be without the 24-year-old for their most important games of the campaign, he said of the player who had topped their appearances list with 38 ahead of his injury in mid-March: “Yes, of course, he’s played a big part in what we’ve done so far.

“To be fair Jayden’s (Gipson) come in and he’s formed a good partnership with (Joe) Grimwood and that’s why we kept stressing about good habits because you want to take good form into play-offs.

Jayden Gipson, with lower-league Takeley earlier this season having ended last season at Coggeshall Town, has been filling in for Joshua Pollard Picture: Mecha Morton

“If we can get a decent points tally in our next two games we would certainly be going in in the right form.”

After confirming home advantage throughout the play-offs as the second-placed finisher following Good Friday’s 3-0 victory at Maldon & Tiptree, courtesy of a first-half hat-trick from Nnamdi Nwachuku, they mirrored the scoreline to complete a perfect Easter weekend on Monday.

All the goals came in the second half against visiting Coggeshall Town with Nwachuku’s 47th of the season (all competitions) sandwiched between goals for Ben Hunter, just after the hour mark, and Sak Hassan 10 minutes from time.

“We’ve scored six goals and nothing conceded so I’m pleased,” said Andrews whose side host mid-table Brentwood Town today (3pm) ahead of a trip to current bottom two side Great Wakering Rovers seven days’ later.

“I thought we performed very well at Maldon but I thought Coggeshall was always going to be tough as they’re fighting for their lives.

“They made the game bitty with several players going down with injuries which made it a stop-start affair and it was very windy for both teams.

“I just felt in the first half we were a bit lethargic but even like that I thought we could have been two up or even three up.

“But at the end of the day we got back out there second half and got the goals and deservedly won.”

Of the position at the top of the table, with Hashtag having strung three wins together since Stowmarket ended their 21-game winning spree, he said: “They just need a point now so it’s sort of done but look, we’re on 88 points with two games to go.

“I think if you would have offered us that at the beginning of the season we would have bit your hand off, so it is just one of those years that there’s two exceptional teams doing well.

“If you look at the trailing pack they are around 15 points and some 20 points behind. It’s just one of those things.”

* Last Thursday saw serial holders AFC Sudbury Under-18s progress to the Veo Suffolk Boys’ U18 Midweek Cup final with a 5-0 home victory against Ipswich Town U16s. Louie Arnold scored twice and there was one apiece for Bobby Badham, Jamie Bennett and Liam Pearce.

* AFC Sudbury Women took another step towards securing back-to-back promotions on Sunday with a 4-0 success away to Colney Heath leaving them four points clear with four fixtures left.

Jess Allen, Phoebe Guiver, Holly Kennard and Aliyat Lambe were all on target in a seventh straight league win.

Royston Town, who lie seventh in the table, are the visitors to The MEL Group Stadium on Sunday (2pm).