Long Melford boss David Hennessey is hoping the return of striker Ryan Gibbs and his younger brother Jordan can help provide the spark to get Long Melford motoring up the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

The Villagers find themselves third from bottom after the opening nine games which has only yielded one victory – a 1-0 home success against Norwich United on August 12 – to leave them with just three points to their name so far.

Hennessey had gone into June believing he had retained the services of last season’s 16-goal top scorer Ryan Gibbs and his midfield teenage brother Jordan, before seeing the pair surprisingly depart to be named relegated Haverhill Rovers’ new joint managers.

Ryan Gibbs (far right) and young brother Jordan with father Rob had started the season as a triple joint management team at Step 6 Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mark Bullimore

But that first venture into senior management, with the pair having combined playing duties last term at Melford with running a youth side at former club Walsham-le-Willows last term, proved to be short-lived.

Just six games into the new First Division North campaign, having won just once and overseen five defeats, the pair and their father Rob were relieved of their duties at The New Croft and replaced by former Lakenheath boss Ben Cowling.

It left a bitter taste for the Gibbs’ as 24-year-old Ryan told SuffolkNews days later, but they have now been welcomed back to their former club with open arms back in a playing capacity.

Hennessey, whose side lost out 1-0 at Harleston Town on Saturday, said: “Obviously I’m disappointed that things didn’t work out for them at Haverhill but we are delighted to be able to welcome the boys back to Long Melford.

“We never wanted to lose them in the first place and given our difficult start to the season we are hopeful that their return will boost the team and see us get back to winning ways.”

The first opportunity for that to happen will be Saturday’s trip to another side who have found results hard to come by, with Soham Town Rangers a place below them on goal difference having also taken just three points from nine matches.

Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Mulbarton Wanderers was Brett Whaley’s side’s fourth league loss on the spin.