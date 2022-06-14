Popular goalscorer Josh Mayhew has become the second player to leave Stowmarket Town for divisional rivals AFC Sudbury in just four days.

In doing so the 31-year-old former Hadleigh United and Bury Town frontman joins full-back Ollie Brown in being reunited with manager Rick Andrews after leaving Greens Meadow.

Stowmarket, who saw their hopes of back-to-back promotions end in a Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-off semi-final defeat at hosting Brentwood Town on April 26, announced Mayhew's departure over the weekend.

Josh Mayhew is set to link up with former manager Rick Andrews again after signing for AFC Sudbury following his departure from Stowmarket Town Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury)

Sudbury, who were held back in their promotion aim last term by a lack of goals, are said to be 'delighted' to sign a player who scored 136 times in just 173 appearances for the Old Gold & Blacks.

Mayhew is the fifth post-season signing for the Yellows, following on from prolific striker Nnamdi Nwachuku, former Colchester United professional Joshua Pollard, promotion-winner Harrison Chatting and Brown.

A club statement read: "AFC Sudbury are delighted to be able to announce the signing of former Stowmarket Town forward Josh Mayhew.

"Rick Andrews was keen to be reunited with Josh and fortunately Josh felt likewise, so to get this transfer over the line is a real coup for the club.

"Josh is another signing that should help alleviate the lack of goals that came from AFC last season and along with Nnamdi Nwachuku should prove to be a real threat in the final third for the forthcoming season."

Despite struggling with a few injuries in 2021/22, Mayhew found the back of the net nine times across 35 appearances in all competitions.

After dropping down a division from Step 4 Bury Town, he scored 56 goals in his debut campaign for Stowmarket in 2017/18.

Striker Josh Mayhew was an instant fans' favourite with his flood of goals at Stowmarket Town helping earning them a first ever season at Step 4 Picture: Mecha Morton

Andrews said: "We knew we needed to improve in the forward areas and the addition of Josh certainly ticks all the boxes.

"His goal record at Stowmarket speaks for itself and I'm very happy to be working with him again.

"He is probably the best finished I have managed and nothing phases him.

There were quite a few options including levels higher but I liked the potential prjoject at Sudbury as they seem to be a club going places - Josh Mayhew

"I am sure he will be a popular figure with the Sudbury supporters."

Mayhew himself told SuffolkNews he had turned down interest from higher-league clubs to rejoin Andrews at Sudbury.

He said: "I'm really excited to get going and to join up with Rick, Brooksy (Dale Brooks, assistant manager) and Pottsy (Danny Potter, goalkeeper coach) again.

"I have loved it at Stow and want to thank them for everything they have done for me.

"It was time for a new challenge though and this is one I’m looking forward to."

He added: "To be honest I’ve had a stressful month. There were quite a few options including levels higher but I liked the potential project at Sudbury as they seem to be a club going places."

It comes after Stowmarket delivered concerned supporters some good news by revealing captain Tom Bullard is among those committed to remain a part of Paul Musgrove's side.

A post on the club's Twitter account last night read: "Stowmarket Town are delighted to announce club captain Tom Bullard has agreed to stay at Greens Meadow and commit for the 22/23 season!"

* Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury are holding free taster sessions this Saturday at their MEL Group Stadium for any budding footballers currently in school years 3-6. The girls session is from 10am - 11.30am and boys from 12pm - 1.30pm. For any queries, call Andy Kemsley on 07702 476304.