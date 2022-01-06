AFC Sudbury head into three consecutive home games with joint boss Rick Andrews pleased by the response the players delivered to a painful 4-1 New Year’s Day derby defeat to Bury Town.

On Monday, the Yellows looked on course to end a trio of defeats which had seen them slide out of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division’s top six when leading 2-1 in the latter stages at Witham Town.

But Kye Jude’s 78th-minute header ended up earning the lowly hosts a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw that Andrews certainly felt was harsh on his side.

AFC Sudbury joint manager Rick Andrews (left) and Angelo Harrop (right) watch on during the Bury Town derby defeat on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

“It was a vastly improved performance on a very difficult pitch. Everything but the end result was pleasing,” he said.

“We moved the ball well and created enough chances to win two games, let alone one.

“We were looking for a reaction to the Bury defeat and we got that.”

Joe Grimwood, pictured battling with former team-mate Dan Gilchrist on Saturday, was on target for the Yellows at Witham Town Picture: Mecha Morton

They had been forced to come from behind when ‘keeper Alfie Stronge conceded a penalty which Adam Vyse tucked away in the eighth minute.

Jake Clowsley’s header on the run restored parity in the 16th minute though and the visitors deservedly took the lead through an excellent Joe Grimwood volley at the start of the second half.

But they could not make their dominance thereafter pay dividends, making it four games without a victory heading into the visit of 10th-placed Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday (3pm).

With basement side Romford to roll up the following Saturday (3pm) before current third-placed Canvey Island on January 18 (7.45pm), Andrews is confident his now eighth-placed side can quickly get out of their current nose-dive in form.

Jake Turner was back with the AFC Sudbury squad at Witham Town and could be in line to feature in the match day squad again on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

Asked about the home games being a chance to kick-start a winning run, with AFC now three points off Hashtag United in fifth with two games in hand, he said: “We hope so, Maldon will definitely be a tough game.

“Romford are having a bad run but how many times have you seen a team then goes and pulls a surprise result out of the hat?

“Just look at Canvey, they went on a three or four game losing streak and then won two or three and then lost again to Great Wakering.

Sakariya Hassan made his debut for the club against Bury Town, having become the latest addition to the Yellows squad Picture: Steve Screech

“Look, we can’t emphasise enough that we’re six months into the job.

“People have just got to take a breath and let us get on with it and mould a team that we want so we can go on and push on. And if this season is not to be we will certainly be challenging next year.

“Even still, yes, Aveley are top of the league now, and I know it’s ifs and buts, but win our three games in hand and we’d be joint top.

“It is not all doom and gloom. Are we on a bad run? Yes. Are we working hard to put it right? Yes. And hopefully the results will turn quickly.”

Meanwhile attacking midfielder Sakariya Hassan is the latest player to have been added to the Yellows squad.

The player who came through at higher-league Hornchurch before moving to Barking in October put in an eye-catching display on his debut against Bury, scoring in his 45-minute substitute appearance.

“He’s got good energy, he’s very strong for a slight player and the manner in which he took his goal personified everything about him; he doesn’t panic,” said Andrews, who is also now set to have fellow midfielder Jake Turner back available following time off due to some personal circumstances.

He added: "He will be like a new signing for us and it was great to have him back with the boys watching on at Witham."

Andrews confirmed fellow central midfielder Roman Michael-Percil has been missing after contracting Covid but Lagshan Sivakumar has ended his short spell with the Yellows and returned back to play for lower-league Diss Town.