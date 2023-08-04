A double signing at AFC Sudbury means the club have now introduced ten new additions in time for their season opener.

Following their busy summer, manager Marc Abbott recently said his side can continue to surprise on their Step 3 return.

New arrivals Reiss Oteng and Olumide Oluwatimilehin have now been announced ahead of their opening fixture of the campaign at home to Barwell on Saturday (3pm).

AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott has given his thoughts on the club’s new arrivals. Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

On new defender Oteng, the Yellows boss said: “Reiss was previously part of a very successful Biggleswade FC team that hit the play-off’s last season.

“A left-back/left centre-back who will get better with games. He’s a tall powerful defender looking to get the best out of himself and determined to make himself a key asset to the team.”

“Although Reiss is defensively sound, he also has the race and power to get himself up the pitch to deliver some real quality into the box and we are really pleased to have secured him in time for the upcoming season.”

AFC Sudbury's double signing of Reiss Oteng (left) and Olumide Oluwatimilehin (right) means the club have now introduced ten new additions in time for their season opener. Picture: AFC Sudbury

Abbott also welcomed midfielder Olumide Oluwatimilehin: “Olu will be a brilliant addition to the group, having gained experience of the level we are now playing in and beyond, he will help develop the youngsters around him,” said the manager.

“Olu is an athletic, powerful and technically gifted midfielder with the capabilities that we want to see in a player on the ball. He has learnt his trade playing for the likes of Braintree, Hornchurch, Lewes and Kingstonian.”

The club also recently brought in wide player trialist Michael Bareck as their eighth summer signing.

When trying to say Oluwatimilehin’s name, it is pronounced: Olu - wa - tim - ilay.