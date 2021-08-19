Summer signing Romario Dunne is hoping that he and AFC Sudbury can prove to be beneficial for each other.

The forward has linked up with the Yellows after a stint at National League South side Braintree Town, in which he found regular opportunities hard to come by.

By his own admission the former Hadleigh United and Brightlingsea Regent frontman lost a bit of love for the game, but his switch to the MEL Group Stadium has so far reignited that passion.

Romario Dunne is hoping to reignite his passion for football at AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

And he is keen to show that by contributing a healthy goal return during the months to come.

“It’s been a bit of a rocky last 12 or 18 months,” said the 24-year-old. “Getting the Braintree move was a good step for me. I felt I applied myself correctly but it didn’t work out – that’s football. In truth I fell out of love with the game a little bit, so I wanted a move where I could get that enjoyment back.

“I needed a manager that had belief in me and after chatting with Rick (Andrews, joint boss), it was clear we wanted the same things.

The forward has joined from Brightlingsea Regent. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s a club going in the right direction and I think we can be good for each other.”

As well as aiming to get his name on the scoresheet regularly, Dunne is confident he can become the type of striker that helps to get the best out of his team-mates.

“I’m comfortable playing with my back to goal, holding the ball up and bringing others into play,” he added. “We’ve got some very good players who will look to run in behind at times and that suits me.

“There’s plenty of pace there and as a number nine that is going to suit my style.

The summer signing is comfortable playing with his back to goal. Picture: Mecha Morton

“There’s also a good blend of youth and experience, which once it gels, I think we’ll get better and better.”

Dunne was part of the Sudbury side that played out a 1-1 draw during Saturday’s Pitching In Isthmian League North Division opener at home against Aveley.

Alex Akrofi’s 50th-minute effort gave the visitors the lead, but Sudbury secured the spoils 12 minutes from time thanks to substitute Luke Hipkin.

Sudbury will now switch their attention on Saturday to the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup when they head to lower-league Cockfosters (3pm).

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Aveley. Picture: Mecha Morton

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news