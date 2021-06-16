Sudbury duo Adam Mansfield and Ben Parker return to the Suffolk side for Sunday’s NCCA Trophy match against Lincolnshire at Mildenhall CC (11am).

They both missed the opening Group 3 50-over match against Cambridgeshire at Burwell & Exning CC, which Suffolk lost by 19 runs.

Mansfield will replace wicketkeeper Jacob Marston, while Matt Wareing makes way for Parker for Suffolk’s first match at Wamil Way since 2011.

Wicketkeeper and former captain Adam Mansfield returns to the Suffolk side against Lincolnshire on Sunday Picrure: Nick Garnham

Head coach Andy Northcote explained: “Ultimately we wanted to bring in a batter who is the third leading run-scorer in the East Anglian Premier league and, unfortunately, a bowler misses out.

“Matt is a young quick bowler with a very long future with us but has started our season a little indifferently so hopefully he comes back firing soon.

“He bowled an exceptional spell at the weekend and picked up five wickets so the signs are there that it won’t be long before he does this for Suffolk too.

Sudbury batsman Ben Parker is back for Suffolk’s second NCCA Trophy match of the season Picture: Nick Garnham

“Adam Mansfield comes in for Jacob Marston having recovered from injury. Availability for the rest of the campaign seems good so we will have plenty of tough choices to make.”

Northcote stressed the important of the Sudbury duo to the Suffolk team.

“Ben is in such a good headspace at the minute whilst batting. He has been scoring heavily throughout the start of the summer and is an immense fielder so that too adds to his value.

“A ring-field compromising of Alex Oxley, Josh Cantrell and Ben Parker is worth their weight in gold. And to have Adam back to marshal the troops from behind the stumps will add more pressure on the Lincs batters.

“Adam’s energy is electric behind the stumps, he's not shy to rally the troops and let them know when things are not good enough so I expect to see high standard across the fielding unit throughout on Sunday.”

Lincolnshire also lost their opening Group 3 match when they went down by 66 runs to Hertfordshire at Grantham CC, after being bowled out for just 100 in their reply.

Northcote said: “Yes, that was a shock, but so was our loss to Cambridgeshire if you look closely. And that sums up the group well; anyone can beat anyone on their day.

“It makes for fantastic viewing. And, more importantly, a must-win game for us on Sunday. Lincs are notoriously strong and therefore it will be a challenge but one I am confident we are up for.”

Of Suffolk’s first match at Wamil Way for a decade, Northcote said: “We are fully aware Mildenhall will put on an unbelievable spectacle, have arranged all manner of extras and will be wonderful hosts, and for this I am extremely grateful. It is not easy hosting an NCCA game so all the club’s hard work will not go unnoticed.”

The squad includes Mildenhall players Darren Ironside and Tom Rash – the latter of whom is set to complete a unique hat-trick of representing his county on his club ground.

The match is being sponsored by the Squire family in memory of their parents. Andrew Squire, who is the current Suffolk CCC Chairman, and his brother Mark, both played for Mildenhall CC.

Their mum Beryl, who passed away in 2012, and dad John, who died earlier this year, were both involved on various committees at the club; Beryl on the catering and social side, while John did a lot of the pavilion and ground facilities maintenance.

Suffolk: Jack Beaumont (capt), Ben Claydon, Josh Cantrell, Joe Gatting, Alex Oxley, Ben Parker, Ben Shepperson, Daren Batch, Darren Ironside, Tom Rash, Adam Mansfield (wkt). 12th man: Matt Wareing.

