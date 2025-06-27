Assistant manager Tom Austin is confident that Joe Heron and Jenson Mulqueen will be able to make the jump up in levels with AFC Sudbury.

Like Austin, the duo have joined the Yellows this summer from Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division champions Brantham Athletic.

But despite moving a couple of leagues higher to play in the Southern League Central Premier Division, Austin has no doubts about either players’ ability to adapt to life at Step 3.

AFC Sudbury’s MEL Group Stadium. Picture: Mark Westley

He said: “I believe both of them are more than good enough and to be honest, they were probably playing at least a level below where they could have been playing last season. We played some Step 4 clubs last season and they didn’t look out of place.

“I know this is another level up, but sometimes you’ve got to give lads the opportunities to prove themselves.

“There’s always a lot of talk when lads make a jump like this and people write them off, but I’ve known them for a long time and we wouldn’t have brought them in if we didn’t believe they could do it.

“Jenson was fantastic last year. He’s got so much energy and quality and Joe is a top centre-half. He won our Player of the Season at Brantham, which tells you about his quality.”

Heron and Mulqueen are two of eight new arrivals at The MEL Group Stadium during the off-season, with a number of players having also been retained.

However, further additions are expected, with Austin and boss Danny Laws set to cast an eye over trialists.

“We’re really happy with the recruitment so far and we’ve strengthened in a number of areas,” added Austin.

“We obviously need a bit more in terms of numbers. We’ll have a few trialists coming in and we’ll also be leaning on the academy because there’s some very, very good players coming through.

“We’ll look at some trialists in training but sometimes you need to see them in a game environment.

“The key thing is seeing if they fit into the system we’ll be looking to play, so the friendlies are going to be important.

“Danny would tell you himself we’d like to get another striker in and maybe another defender as well.”

Sudbury’s first friendly is at home against Brightlingsea Regent on July 12.