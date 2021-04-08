Two more players have committed their futures to AFC Sudbury – while talks remain ongoing with midfielder Ben Hunter.

In recent weeks Suffolk News has reported how 14 members of the Sudbury squad – including the likes of Billy Holland, Joe Grimwood and skipper Joe Whight – have agreed to remain with the club, despite a pandemic-enforced budget cut.

And they have now been joined by Tom Maycock and Marley Andrews, both of whom offer manager Mark Morsley options in the wide areas.

Tom Maycock impressed Mark Morsley while play for the under-18s. Picture: Mecha Morton

Morsley is especially pleased to have secured Maycock’s services, having been impressed by the attacker ever since he saw him playing for the club’s under-18s soon after he had taken charge.

“I am so pleased he is going to stay,” said Morsley. “It goes back to early October 2017 when I watched the under-18s on a Thursday night. I went round to the dugout and asked Lawsy (Danny Laws, academy director) who this lad was and it was Tom. I could see he was going to be a player and I’ve been a big fan since then.

“He’s got everything to be a great player and he gives me some good options.

Manager Mark Morsley has seen a large number of last season's squad commit for 2021/22. Picture: Mark Westley

“He plays out wide, but a couple of seasons ago we played him through the middle and he dealt with it. We know he can play anywhere across that frontline.”

Andrews, meanwhile, joined the Yellows last summer after stints with Heybridge Swifts and Stanway Rovers.

The former Colchester United professional suffered an Achilles injury last term that limited his involvement, but Morsley is looking forward to having him fully fit for the 2021/22 campaign.

“When we lost Liam Bennett to Cambridge United, Marley was my number one target to replace him – it was a big thing to get him,” added the manager.

Marley Andrews joined AFC from Stanway Rovers last summer. Picture: Steve Screech

“He’s another lad that has been very realistic about his deal and it’s great to see.

“We actually got him in as a right-back initially but when we changed the way we played, we wanted quick wingers and Marley has been excellent in that position.

“He struggled to play two games a week with that injury but he showed in the games he played how dangerous he can be. There’s plenty more to come from Marley, as there is with all four of the wingers we have.”

As for Hunter, the midfielder is yet to accept the club’s proposal of a new deal.

Ben Hunter is yet to agree terms with Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Morsley has had a few conversations with the grandson of Ipswich Town legend Allan, and is eager to have him onboard next term.

“Ben has fantastic pedigree. Everyone knows about his grandad and his dad was a really good player as well,” said Morsley.

“He’s got great attributes and we felt he really came into his own last season.

“I’m sure other clubs are keen, why wouldn’t they be? Who wouldn’t want Ben in their side? He epitomises what I like in a player.

“We’ve offered him a deal and are desperate for him to say.”

Morsley is also hopeful Tom Dettmar will be available for selection come the start of the new campaign.

The midfielder suffered a knee injury last pre-season, but after delays due to Covid-19, underwent surgery this week.

Morsley said: “He’s one of us, like Joe Grimwood and a lot of the other lads.

“He’s a good kid that is a bit spiky on the pitch and I like that – he stands his corner.

“If the operation is successful there is a good chance he could be back in the building for the start of the season.”

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news