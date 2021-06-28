The broom of change has continued to sweep through AFC Sudbury today with the departure of two key players.

This afternoon midfielder Billy Holland announced that he was leaving the club, followed this evening by captain Joe Whight.

The duo arrived at the MEL Group Stadium four years ago from Needham Market, shortly after Mark Morsley returned to the club as manager.

Billy Holland (left) and Joe Whight (right) have both left AFC Sudbury. Picture: Clive Pearson

However, Morsley took the decision to step down from his position earlier this month, with the combination of Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop hired as his replacement.

The new management pairing, though, will have to make do without the services of the exiting Holland and Whight – both of whom confirmed that they were leaving on Twitter.

Holland has previously played for Ipswich Wanderers, while free-kick specialist Whight includes Bury Town among his list of former clubs.

