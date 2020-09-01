It was a weekend of two halves for Sudbury with a disappointing defeat at the hands of Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League South Group leaders Sawston & Babraham on Saturday quickly avenged by a derby victory at Bury St Edmunds on Bank Holiday Monday.

Poor weather throughout last week made batting conditions challenging on both days but Sawston, protecting their 100 per cent record in the EAPL, won the toss and chose to bat.

Sudbury were disciplined with the ball and the going for the home side was relatively slow with Joshua Jordan (26) and Callum Guest (25) battling hard.

The dismissal of Guest, after a calamitous run out, left the score on 84-6 but lower order contributions including 35 off 27 balls from George Darlow saw Sawston reach 159-9 from 50 overs.

Waqas Hussain clocks up the runs for leaders Sawston & Babraham against Sudbury in their top-of-the-table clash on SaturdayPicture: Mecha Morton

Tom Huggins was the pick of the bowlers with 2-18 from his 10 overs, while Ollie Riddick also picked up two scalps.

The Sudbury reply got off to the worst possible start when Huggins edged to slip from the first ball of the innings, and things went rapidly down hill from there.

Mark Smith was the destroyer in chief with 5-22 while Tim Moses (2-17) and Ben Clilverd (3-9) also bowled well.

Sudbury club captain Darren Batch and first XI captain Adam Mansfield (wicketkeeper) lead the calls for a dismissal at Sawston & BabrahamPicture: Mecha Morton

Kenny Moulton-Day (22) was the only batsman to reach double figures and there were five ducks on an afternoon to forget for the Talbots who were all out for 48.

After such a chastening defeat on Saturday Sudbury were grateful for the opportunity to make amends two days later and travelled to Bury with the backing of a very healthy visiting support.

Despite losing the toss and being asked to field again, the returning James Poulson got off to the perfect start by dismissing the dangerous Alfie Marston for four before South African duo Justin Broad (59) and Chris Benjamin (26) steadied the hosts.

Billy Moulton-Day (3-36) made the important breakthrough when Benjamin edged to Adam Mansfield to leave the score on 61-2 and wickets fell at relatively regular intervals throughout.

Ryan Vickery bowling for Sudbury in their victory at Bury St EdmundsPicture: Mecha Morton

Ryan Vickery struck twice to remove home captain Ben Seabrook and the well set Broad, restricting Bury to 127-5.

Despite 29 from James Sturgeon the Sudbury seamers restricted the batsmen in the final overs and finished well to take the momentum in to their chase of 178.

Josh Cantrell batting for Bury St Edmunds against SudburyPicture: Mecha Morton

Martyn Cull and Keelan Waldock put on 36 for the first wicket to get the innings off to a solid start, but the quick loss of Darren Batch and Ben Parker to left arm seamer George Loyd saw the game hanging in the balance at 69-3.

The spin bowling of Josh Cantrell and Ben Whittaker caused problems on a used wicket and Bury went on the attack with close catchers around the bat.

While Ryan Vickery hit two sixes off Cantrell, the Suffolk off-spinner responded with two quick wickets to leave Sudbury 101-5.

Patrick Sadler bowling Sudbury against Bury St EdmundsPicture: Mecha Morton

Kenny Moulton-Day showed the same attacking spirit as Vickery, taking on the home spinners in his customary fashion to blast 30 from 16 balls.

While Moulton-Day was dismissed with 32 still required the entire momentum of the chase had shifted in Sudbury’s favour.

James Poulson showed his huge all-round value to the side with a calm 21 not out and opener Cull (59no) continued to stick to the basics right to the very end, showing his class to shepherd the chase in very similar fashion to that which he did against Frinton earlier in the season.

Sudbury celebrate in the field at Bury St Edmunds on MondayPicture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury won by four wickets with 12 overs to spare and this result, coupled with Sawston’s defeat to Copdock, left the situation at the top of the South Group very similar to how it had looked before the weekend’s action. The Cambridgeshire side are 19 points clear at the top with three rounds to play.

It was the opposite situation with the weekend for Bury St Edmunds, who had been the only other match to have any play during a rain-affected Saturday programme, where they recorded a seven-wicket victory on the Duckworth/Lewis System against bottom-of-the-table Frinton-on-Sea.

Results round-up:

Saturday:

North Group:

Great Witchinghamv Mildenhall

Played at Walcis Park: Match Cancelled

Great Witchingham ( 7 points ) Mildenhall ( 7 points )

Horsford v Cambridge

Played at Manor Park

Match Cancelled

Horsford ( 7 Points ) Cambridge( 7 points )

Swardeston v Burwell & Exning

Match Cancelled

Swardeton ( 7 points ) Burwell & Exning( 7 points )

South Group:

Bury St Edmunds v Frinton on Sea

Played at Victory Ground:

Frinton on Sea207 for 6 in 50 overs

Bury St Edmunds 84 for 3 in 19 overs

Bury St Edmunds ( 25 points ) beat Frinton on Seaby 7 wickets under DLS ( Revised target of 78from 19 Overs )

Saffron Waldenv Copdock & Old Ipswichian

Played at Anglo American Gtound: Match Cancelled

Saffron Walden ( 7 points ) Copdock & Old Ipswichian( 7 points )

Sawston BabrahamvSudbury

Played at Spicers

Sawston Babraham 159 for 9 in 50 overs

Sudbury 48 all out in 20 overs ( M Smith 5 for 22)

Sawston Babraham (25 points) beat Sudbury (4 points) by 111 runs

Bank Holiday Monday:

North Group:

Burwell & Exning v Horsford

Play at Exning Park:

Horsford 232 for 6 in 50 overs (O Binney 97)

Burwell 100 all out in 34.2 overs (P Minns 7 for 17)

Horsford( 25 points ) beat Burwell & Exning ( 3 points )by 132 runs

Great Witchinghamv Swardeston

Played at Walcis Park:

Swardeston 266 for 6 in 50 overs (J Taylor 93 P Lambert 53)

Great Witchingham166 allout in 38.2 overs

Swardeston ( 25 points ) beat Great Witchingham ( 4 points )by 100 runs

Mildenhallv Cambridge

Played at Wamil Way

Cambridge 126 all out in 38.1overs

Mildenhall 127 for 3 26.5 overs (J Potticary 85 )

Mildenhall( 25 points ) beat Cambridge ( 1 points )by 7 Wickets

South Group:

Bury St Edmunds v Sudbury

Played at Victory Ground:

Bury St Edmunds 177 for 8 in 50 overs (J Broad 59 )

Sudbury 179 for 6 (M Cull 59 not out) in 38 overs

Sudbury (25 points) beat Bury St Edmunds ( 5 points ) by 4 wickets

Saffron Waldenv Frinton on Sea

Played at Anglo American Ground :

Frinton on Sea 225 for 8 in 50 overs (C Harris 52 J Rymell 52)

Saffron Walden 163 all out in 38.1 overs

Frinton on Sea (25 points) beat Saffron Walden (5 points) by 62 runs

Sawston BabrahamvCopdock & Old Ipswichian

Played at Spicers:

Copdock & Old Ipswichian 195 for 9 in 50 Overs (B Claydon 75)

Sawston Babraham 157 all out in 43.3 overs (A Stafford 50)

Copdock & Old Ipswichian (25 points) beat Sawston Babraham(5 points) by 38 runs