There was little doubt where the match of the weekend from the fourth round of fixtures in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League was with the last two remaining sides holding 100 per cent records meeting at Friars Street.

But hosting Sudbury (152) were the ones left to taste defeat first in 2022 with a 116-run loss against reigning champions Sawston & Babraham (268-9) with Saturday's victory maintaining a 19-point gap from Mildenhall (see below in bold).

Electing to bat first, Sawston’s innings started very slowly due to some excellent tight bowling from Ben Reece and Matt Wareing.

Callum Guest, who went on to make a half-century, batting for Sawston & Babraham Picture: Richard Marsham

It was Reece who struck first in the 9th over when he bowled Sawston’s Australian overseas Peter Hatzoglou (3) who took part in last year’s Big Bash competition.

Sawston’s innings gradually got going and at the half-way stage they had reached 94-1.

Captain Paddy Sadler then removed CJ Guest (50) immediately after the drinks break, helped by a fine catch by wicketkeeper Adam Mansfield.

Australian overseas professional Peter Hatzoglou on the run for Sawston & Babraham at Sudbury on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

Current Northamptonshire and former English Lions player Nathan Buck (19) quickly hit 16 off three balls before Reece held a sharp catch at mid-wicket off the bowling of Darren Batch.

In his next over Batch claimed two further wickets in successive balls, Mansfield and Reece again holding on to catches leaving the score on 140-5 after 33 overs.

The next partnership of 95 between Tim Moses (62) and Alex Stafford (32), aided by some uncharacteristic sloppy fielding, really changed the game before Wareing had Stafford caught behind.

The last four overs yielded 32 runs as Sudbury claimed a further three wickets with the innings ending on 268-9 after 50 overs. Batch with 5-33 and Wareing 2-34 were the pick of the Talbot’s bowlers.

Callum Guest just makes it home for Sawston & Babraham at Friars Street on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

With licence to attack from the start, Kenny Moulton-Day (36 including five 6s) got Sudbury’s reply off to a flying start but he lost his partner Batch (4) in the sixth over. Moulton-Day himself was dismissed three overs later going for another huge hit.

Alex Quin (8) could not repeat his fine innings of last week as Lasith Lakshan joined Ben Parker.

Lakshan (13) survived one dropped catch but not the second as he was caught at point with the score 82-4 and Sawston now well in charge.

Off-season signing Matt Wareing bowls for Sudbury against reigning champions Sawston & Babraham Picture: Richard Marsham

Mansfield (14) looked in fine form before he was bowled meaning Reece joined Ben Parker at the crease in the final pairing of the side’s main batters.

But the partnership lasted only 11 balls before a “yes-no-yes” call led to Parker (16) being run out and victory now in site for our visitors.

Charlie Lewis bats for Sawston & Babraham Picture: Richard Marsham

Reece and Al Younger (16) pushed the score along before another run out followed next ball by Reece (32), being caught and bowled by Moses.

It left Guest to claim the final two wickets but not before Sudbury gained a bonus batting point as they finished on 152 all out.

Sudbury are left on 55 points in sixth place but are top of the list of sides who have only played three matches ahead of the last round of the first set of the 50-over format (see fixtures below).

Ben Seabrook and George Loyd rack up the runs for Bury St Edmunds at The Victory Sports Ground on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

Despite being bowled out cheaply, Mildenhall (135) ran out 45-run winners from their trip to Witham (90).

Batting first, opener Jack Potticary (37) top scored for Mildenhall as they found it hard to deal with the threat of Witham’s Greg Stephens (5-22).

However, Mildenhall’s Jack Loveday (5-34) produced a five-for of his own alongside three wickets from Tom Rash as the visitors ran out unlikely winners.

Mildenhall, who are second in the early-season EAPL standings, will sit out this weekend due to the fact that the league is running with 11 teams this season, following Burwell & Exning's withdrawal.

Captain Ben Seabrook batting for Bury St Edmunds against Swardeston Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury St Edmunds (296-7) lie third and three points off second spot after a 29-run home win over Swardeston (267) which made it three victories on the bounce for Ben Seabrooks' side.

They hosted the Norfolk side on a green but excellent surface and so it proved as 563 runs were scored (58 four and 7 sixes).

The visitors won the toss and elected to field hoping for some early help but the wicket was flat and true with Bury putting on 70 for the first wicket when George Loyd was LBY to Adam Todd for 22.

Swardeston players appeal for the wicket of George Loyd Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury captain Seabrook was in good form and finally out for 83 on 149, an innings that included 1 six and 12 fours.

Jacob Miltz (44) batted well along with Josh Cantrell (46) taking the score to 257-4.

Cameron Ford, on debut, made an excellent run a ball 23 with the Bury total of 296-7 helped by 50 extras, 26 of which were wides.

Swardeston lost early wickets, all to Alistair Allchin who was bowling an excellent spell.

At 46-3 the top batsmen of Callum Taylor and Peter Lambert were together but the rapid Lambert was undone for 42 off 29 deliveries by the spin of Cantrell and superb wicketkeeping stumping by Miltz.

George Loyd batting for Bury St Edmunds against Swardeston Picture: Mecha Morton

Saranga Rajaguru threw caution to the wind with 42 off 32 as he dominated play but it was Alastair Allchin, back for a second spell, who found a fine edge for Miltz to take the catch.

Allchin (10-0-46-5) completed his outstanding bowling as Taylor was caught by Ford for a very good 53 with the score on 192-6.

Alex Crunikshank came back to take the important wickets of Mark Thomas and Jeremy Elliott but the visitors battled on and needed just 30 from the last five overs, but an awful mix-up saw both batsman at the same end as Seabrook made the run out with Bury winning by 29 runs.

Elsewhere, Copdock & Old Ipswichian (192) took all 25 points on offer by beating Great Witchingham (191-9) by a single run, Jack Beaumont's 64 top score from 79 balls proving key. Their second win in four matches leaves them fifth in the table.

Saffron Walden (217) prop up the table with three defeats from three following their five run loss at home to Horsford (222).

Fixtures for Saturday (11am start)

Copdock & Old Ipswichian Vs Bury St Edmunds

Frinton-On-Sea Vs Saffron Walden

Horsford Vs Sudbury

Sawston & Babraham Vs Great Witchingham

Swardeston Vs Witham