Sudbury (79-1) took out the frustration of last week’s washout on Saturday’s visitors Frinton-on-Sea with an emphatic nine-wicket home victory to keep the pressure on in the race for top spot in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League South Group.

Frinton skipper Michael Comber won the toss and chose to bat, opening the innings himself and adopting an aggressive approach to the opening few overs from James Poulson and Darren Batch.

Fortunately for Sudbury the positive start for last year’s champions did not last long and Comber was bowled by the final delivery of Paddy Sadler’s first over for 21.

Sudbury club captain Darren Batch hits the winning runs for Sudbury in their nine-wicket victory over Frinton-on-Sea. He also took four wickets as the former champions were bowled out for just 79Picture: Mark Westley

Batch bowled number three Tom Sinclair for a duck and Sadler took three further wickets in his six-over spell, including former Talbot Ben Reece to record figures of 4-16.

Frinton were reeling at 48-5 and were soon in further trouble when Poulson (2-22) re-entered the attack to make a quick double strike. It was Batch (4-19) who wrapped up proceedings by taking the final three wickets to bowl the visitors out for 73.

Sudbury made short work of the chase in reply and despite Ollie Bocking dismissing Keelan Waldock for five, the experienced duo of Martyn Cull (16 not out) and Darren Batch (43no) ensured there were few further alarms.

Sudbury's Darren Batch and Martyn Cull after collecting the winning runs against Frinton-on-Sea in just a total of 11.2 oversPicture: Mark Westley

Batch upped the tempo as the winning target grew closer and secured the victory with a six off the bowling of Ben Reece with the scores tied, with the match completed shortly before 2pm.

Sudbury trail leaders Sawston & Babraham at the top of the table due to not having the opportunity to take on Copdock & Old Ipswichian last week but travel to Sawston on Saturday (a side they will also meet in the upcoming Thank You NHS Suffolk T20 Cup Final) before a derby trip to Bury St Edmunds on Monday completes a busy bank holiday weekend.

Sawston & Babraham (196) made it five wins out of five since being promoted with a 32-run win at home to Saffron Walden (164).

The league's new boys were bowled out for less than 200 runs at Spicers Sports Ground at the weekend, but it was the performance of their bowling unit that got them over the line.

James Van De Peer scored 24 runs for Sawston & Babraham in their 32-run victory at home to Saffron Walden on SaturdayPicture: Mark Westley

The wickets were shared among a total of seven players, with Mark Smith and George Darlow taking two apiece.

They lead Sudbury by 18 points going into Saturday's top-of-the-table clash, meaning whoever wins is set to end the day in top spot with four games to go.

Elsewhere in the South Group, Bury St Edmunds (247-7) are one off the bottom with one win from five following a five-wicket defeat at fellow Suffolk side Copdock & Old Ipswichian (249-5).

Waqas Hussain was trapped LBW for 15 in Sawston & Babraham's home win against Saffron WaldenPicture: Mark Westley

The hosts' Jacob Marston top scored in the reply with 70 not out from number six in the order while his end partner, Chris Swallow, hit a half century (52no).

Suffolk duo Matt Hunn and Freddie Heldreich had both finished with two wickets apiece as Bury were kept under 250 from their 50 overs.

Sawston & Babraham won despite being bowled out for less than 200 runsPicture: Mark Westley

In the North Group, Burwell & Exning (144) continued their winless start with a eight-wicket defeat against Cambridge (149-2) at Exning Park while third-placed Mildenhall (201) lost by 137 runs at leaders Swardeston (338-6).

The other fixture in the group saw Great Witchingham (193-3) beat hosting Horsford by seven wickets at Manor Park to keep within six points of the summit.