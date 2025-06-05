Adam Jones has credited his happiness with life at Sudbury Cricket Club as a major contributing factor behind what has been a blistering start to the new season.

The Kiwi leads the way at the top of the Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League run-scoring charts with 583 from seven outings.

He also currently holds the campaign’s best individual score – an unbeaten 161 – while he was not out at the weekend on 124 as Sudbury chased down a target of 308 to beat visiting Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers by four wickets.

Adam Jones has made an impressive start to the new campaign. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s been a nice start to the season for me but more importantly I’ve enjoyed helping the team to win games,” said Jones, who has a strike rate of 145.75.

“I was here last year and I wanted to come back this season and repay the club for putting their faith in me.

“I love playing for Sudbury. It’s a great club, the lads have made me feel welcome and it’s like anything, when you’re happy and feeling good then performances become easier.

“It’s nice to be on this sort of run but I’m also aware things can change very quickly.

“I’ve been working hard on all areas of my game and that’s what I’ve got to keep doing.”

Yet while Jones has undoubtedly been Sudbury’s shining light so far this term, others have also stood up.

The dependable Darren Batch is fourth in the division’s run-scoring standings with 423, while the bowling attack has often combined effectively to skittle out opposition teams.

It all means that Sudbury head into Saturday’s derby at Bury St Edmunds (11am) sitting second in the table – a far cry from last season when they struggled to rack up consistent positive results.

“We recruited well in the winter – Freddie Cloud, Matt Clark and Ned Overbury have been awesome,” added Jones, who plays his club cricket for Taieri CC back in his homeland.

“They’re quite young and they’ve provided some new enthusiasm into the group.

“And then you’ve got the experience from the likes of Darren Batch, who has made an exceptional start, and Been Reece keeps churning them out to such a high level year on year.

“Last year felt like a disappointing one for the club so it was important that we made a good start this time.

“At the same time it’s only a start and we need to make sure that we keep building.”

Alongside his batting commitments, Jones has also been captaining the side during the opening few weeks of 2025.

His stint as skipper could come to an end this weekend with Paddy Sadler set to return from injury, but the 24-year-old has enjoyed leading the team out.

“I did it a couple of times towards the back end of last season but it still shocked me when they asked me to do it again this season,” said Jones.

“I’m not one to say too much and I’m not the biggest talker, I’ve just been myself.

“But to be honest, I could not have asked for a better group of people to lead out every Saturday.

“Everyone has done there bit in Paddy’s absence and it will be great to have him back.”