Hadleigh United manager Christian Appleford has confirmed the departure of two players

Heading for the Millfield exit door is Jack Yaxley – due to work commitments – and centre-forward Matt Hayden.

Appleford wrote on Twitter: "Best wishes to Jack Yaxley who is having some time away from football to concentrate on his new career.

Christian Appleford has confirmed the departure of two players from Hadleigh United. Picture: Mark Westley

"Jack gave his all whenever he played,his highlight was the fantastic header at WLW last season. All @OfficialHUFC hope it goes well & the door is open at any time for a return.

"Also leaving @OfficialHUFC is Matt Hayden who was deregistered yesterday afternoon. I am sure he will turn up at another local club and cause Thurlow Nunn defences problems this season.

"I genuinely hope he can settle & produce on the pitch what his undoubted ability has to offer."

The Brettsiders bounced back from Saturday's opening-day defeat to Kirkley & Pakefield by winning 2-0 at Whitton United on Tuesday.