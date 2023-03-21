Emily Cunningham is looking forward to returning to a ‘special place’ after signing for Sudbury Cricket Club.

The 25-year-old is the daughter of Steve Cunningham, who represented Sudbury at both cricket and rugby while his family were living in the town from 1990 to 1999.

And now Emily, who was born in Bury St Edmunds but was just aged two when the family moved to Swindon, will be turning out for both Sudbury’s men’s and women’s teams this summer as one of two overseas players at Friars Street.

Emily Cunningham is heading to play for Sudbury Cricket Club this summer from her contracted club in New Zealand, Central Districts Picture: Central Districts Cricket (63082899)

The Cunninghams subsequently returned to New Zealand, where Emily plays for Taranaki District Association and has been a member of the Central Districts squad since making her debut in 2017.

Emily, who anticipates staying the majority of the summer before returning for the domestic season back home, will be available to play for the Suffolk Women’s side while visiting the country of her birth.

The right-handed bat and leg break bowler said: “I decided to come back to Suffolk as it was always somewhere I wanted to play, closer to my family in Norfolk and Huntingdon and also as it is a special place for our family with my brother and I born here.

Emily Cunningham is returniung to play at Sudbury Cricket Club, where her father Steve Cunningham used to play in the 1980s and 90s Picture: Central Districts Cricket (63082902)

“We also have quite a few friends here and Sudbury is such an awesome little town.”

Although she was too young to remember her early childhood in Suffolk, Emily said she had been back ‘multiple times’ to visit.

“I played a game at the club for a Sunday XI with my dad when we were over visiting about seven years ago, and it was in this game he infamously dropped a catch on the boundary that went for six off my bowling!”

Emily previously visited England to play in Berkshire, where she also represented Berkshire Women between 2017 and 2021.

She said: “It was such an awesome experience; in my first couple of years it was pretty tough getting used to playing on English wickets and finding my feet as a player but the last couple I really enjoyed and found myself in a more senior role where I was helping the younger ones with just some game awareness and situational awareness to help them grow as cricketers and provide another viewpoint and perspective they may not have seen before.

“I was also a role model, showing the younger ones that there are pathways in women’s cricket.”

Sudbury CC have arranged a job in a pub/café for Emily, who said she may help out with some coaching at the club.

She will turn out for the Sudbury men’s teams as well as the club’s women’s side on a Friday night as a mentor helping to develop their side.

“I’m so excited to be in a new area and experiencing club cricket in a different part of England.

“I’m hoping to bring some fresh energy and laughs along with me, I’m quite a fun bubbly person so I’m hoping that we can play some good cricket and have some fun along the way.

“I played five seasons in the UK before for Finchampstead CC down in Berkshire and had a great time playing with and against some really awesome people, so I’m hoping I can bring some of that experience up to Sudbury CC and Suffolk CCC and have a cracking season.”